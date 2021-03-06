SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1088 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’659 1.2%  Dollar 0.9308 0.2%  Öl 69.7 3.6% 

06.03.2021 03:19:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- NOWHERE/

In the news release, Experience Online Events With Real Life Feels In NOWHERE, issued 04-Mar-2021 by NOWHERE over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, second sentence, should read "...Broadway Sinfonietta, The Feast, Art + People, Robert C. Wolcott, Rabbi Irwin Kula, Kristina Libby, Elsewhere, and Passionfruit, plus so many more." rather than "...Broadway Sinfonietta, plus so many more." as originally issued inadvertently. Also, the last sentence in the release should now include the name "Yaniv Sarig (Co-Founder/CEO Mohawk)." The complete, corrected release follows:

Experience Online Events With Real Life Feels In NOWHERE

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWHERE, a new social and events platform that revolutionizes online gathering by offering face-to-face interaction in beautifully designed three-dimensional spaces, is pleased to announce NOWHERE FEST.

NOWHERE aims to restore humanity to the internet, while celebrating the innovators and innovations that have emerged during this difficult and transformational year. Co-produced in partnership with Preview Events, on the anniversary of the WHO's declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, it's an opportunity to gather with friends and celebrate the brave innovation that has positively propelled us forward. The NOWHERE FEST will take place March 11-13, 2021 offering three days of musical performances, panel discussions, and spontaneous conversations.

With  special guests like Robert Siegel and Scott Simon of NPR discussing the future of journalism in the midst of the changes which have been incurred this year and an event highlighting stand-out moments in recent urban culture and innovation from the editors of media sponsor Time Out. Plus performances and panels from comedian Chris Gethard, Shasta Geaux Pop, House of Yes, singer/songwriter Andrew McMahon, and Macy Schmidt of Broadway Sinfonietta, The Feast, Art + People, Robert C. Wolcott, Rabbi Irwin Kula, Kristina Libby, EMBC, NIVA, Passionfruit, plus so many more.$5 - $100 tickets and information at www.urnowhere.com/fest. The proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts NYC.

Save the date: Thursday March 11, 4-7pm  - Exclusive pre-event Press access includes previews of performances and panels from the weekend. 5:15pm press conference, includes a short presentation from the Co-Founders and performances from Andrew McMahon, Chris Gethard and more. Contact katie@urnowhere.com for credentials; photos and renderings of environments are available here.

NOWHERE is created by the artists and technologists behind the world-class experiences of The Windmill Factory, with an emphasis on fostering intimate and serendipitous engagement online.

"From the rush of attending an electrifying concert to the awe of exploring a spellbinding art installation, we live and breathe to create experiences that uniquely connect audiences. That's why we're beyond thrilled to introduce NOWHERE, the first online event space where you can truly be present, whether feeling the raw energy of a virtual performance or serendipitously vibing with a stranger you just met," raves Jon Morris, NOWHERE CEO.

NOWHERE's notable investors include Shasta Ventures (15 unicorns), Scott Anderson (founder Intersection/Public Records), Rosemary Macedo (co-founder QS Investors), Adam Krellenstein (CTO Symbiont), Robert C. Wolcott, (Founder, TWIN Global & Booth Professor), Adam Berenzweig (CTR labs), Yaniv Sarig (Co-Founder/CEO Mohawk).

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/experience-online-events-with-real-life-feels-in-nowhere-301240963.html

SOURCE NOWHERE

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
05.03.21 SMI-Anleger bleiben entspannt
05.03.21 Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend intakt
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
mehr

https://youtu.be/TnvL1q0cGIk

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett verkauft seine Barrick Gold-Aktien - das könnten die Gründe sein
BlackRock-Anleihenexperte rät: Hiervon sollten Anleger derzeit die Finger lassen
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse löst umstrittene Greensill-Fonds auf
UBS belohnt Mitarbeitende für gutes Geschäftsergebnis mit höheren Boni - Ex-CEO Ermotti hat 2020 mehr verdient als im Vorjahr
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Roche-Aktie im Minus: US-Zulassung für subkutane Actemra-Injektion bei bestimmten Lungenleiden
UBS korrigiert Nettogewinn 2020 leicht nach unten - Aktie niedriger
GameStop-Kurskapriolen, Meme-Aktien und Dogecoin: Was hatten Bots damit zu tun?
Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Deutscher Sicherheitsbericht sieht keine Bedenken gegen Corona-Impfstoff - 'Verzerrung der Wahrnehmung'

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit