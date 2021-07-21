/C O R R E C T I O N -- MURAL/

In the news release, Enhance Zoom Meetings by Adding a Shared Digital Canvas for Visual Collaboration With New MURAL App, issued 21-Jul-2021 by MURAL over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Zoom Apps link in the third paragraph should direct to "https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/Fi-f1klsT8C1o22KH0oETw" rather than "https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/cwz5g7pvQGKbw5TvNkbBeQ" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Enhance Zoom Meetings by Adding a Shared Digital Canvas for Visual Collaboration With New MURAL AppThe MURAL App for Zoom enables video meeting participants to brainstorm, prototype, and iterate ideas visually in real time with digital sticky notes, drawings, diagrams, images, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MURAL , the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise, has released the MURAL App for Zoom to make video meetings more productive, engaging, and playful, adding a new visual dimension to collaboration. Now, it's possible to share a MURAL digital canvas during a Zoom Meeting where all meeting attendees—even without a MURAL account—can collaborate in real time with digital sticky notes, drawings, diagrams, images, and more. Meeting leaders can leverage MURAL's Facilitation Superpowers™ features and hundreds of pre-made templates to increase participation, drive decision making, and build camaraderie and connection.

"Teams around the world use Zoom to connect face-to-face and MURAL to guide visual collaboration during meetings. This way, teams get the most out of their time spent working together," said Mariano Suarez-Battan, CEO and Co-founder of MURAL.

MURAL is an official launch partner for Zoom Apps , a new type of in-product integration that allows apps to be used seamlessly during a Zoom Meeting. Zoom Apps are easily shared with other attendees to facilitate collaboration and engagement. The MURAL App for Zoom does not require a login or registration when shared with meeting attendees.

Ross Mayfield, product lead for Zoom Apps & Integrations, shared, "We're excited to have an innovative leader in the collaboration space like MURAL as a launch partner. MURAL's integration provides a straightforward way to enhance collaboration in Zoom meetings. We look forward to how MURAL can help our customers boost productivity by improving meetings."

Once everyone on a video meeting has a chance to contribute their ideas and insights in a visual way, brainstorming, planning, retrospectives, design sprints, client collaboration, and other impactful activities all become richer experiences. Teams speed up understanding, alignment, and ultimately, innovation.

To learn more about the MURAL App for Zoom and try it out for free, visit the MURAL App for Zoom web page . The integration is available to all MURAL members and only requires the meeting facilitator to have a registered account.

To try the MURAL platform for free, go to https://www.mural.co .

About Zoom Apps

In-product Zoom Apps enable a seamless experience for using your preferred apps within Zoom, before, during and after a meeting. Boost meeting productivity with apps for file sharing, project management, whiteboarding, and more. Zoom Apps inspire collaboration and foster engagement by enabling meeting participants to execute in real time, and get more out of meetings.

About MURAL

MURAL is the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration in the enterprise. Different from online whiteboarding and design software, the MURAL® platform transforms teamwork by making meetings and workshops interactive experiences designed for problem solving, play, and imagination. Teams in product, consulting, leadership, innovation, technology, and sales & customer success, among others, collaborate visually in MURAL. They use guided visual methods and Facilitation Superpowers™ features to innovate, strategize, plan, reflect, and build team trust in an inclusive way. The platform makes it possible to deploy at scale templates and playbooks on especially complex, difficult teamwork. Tens of thousands of teams at companies such as IBM, Intuit, Facebook, Publicis Sapient, USAA, SAP, Thoughtworks, and Atlassian and MURAL's other customers use the MURAL platform to foster inclusive, imaginative teamwork and turn shared ideas into a shared reality—at any time and from anywhere. Learn more at www.mural.co .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhance-zoom-meetings-by-adding-a-shared-digital-canvas-for-visual-collaboration-with-new-mural-app-301338327.html

SOURCE MURAL