/C O R R E C T I O N -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc./

In the news release, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Financial Results, issued 14-Aug-2020 by Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second bullet of the Financial Highlights (in USD) section should read "Net and comprehensive loss of $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020" rather than "Net and comprehensive loss of $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Announces Q2 2020 Financial ResultsReports Strong Cash Position of $24m USD To Execute Multiple Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NEO: MMED OTCQB: MMEDF), the leading psychedelic pharmaceutical company, has announced its second quarter financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. 

Mindmed logo (PRNewsfoto/Mind Medicine, Inc. (Mindmed))

Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval, the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada at www.SEDAR.com.

Financial Highlights (in USD)

  • Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $29.8 million, including $24.0 million cash, which will be used primarily to execute the company's multiple clinical trials
  • Net and comprehensive loss of $5.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020

Corporate Update Call

A corporate update call will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:00pm EDT

To register for the call please follow the associated link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RjJa7oxfQfmzsMwkzaEwsw

About MindMed

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic-inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The company has initiated or is initiating studies to evaluate potential treatments to help patients with ADHD, anxiety, cluster headaches and substance abuse. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to this groundbreaking approach to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines. MindMed trades on the NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed can also be traded in the US under the symbol OTC: MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol DE:MMQ. For more information: www.mindmed.co.

MindMed Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and performance of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. ("MindMed"), and actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements concern, and these risks and uncertainties include, among others, MindMed's and its collaborators' ability to continue to conduct research and clinical programs, MindMed's ability to manage its supply chain, product sales of products marketed by MindMed and/or its collaborators (collectively, " Products"), and the global economy; the nature, timing, and possible success and therapeutic applications of Products and Product candidates and research and clinical programs now underway or planned; the likelihood, timing, and scope of possible regulatory approval and commercial launch of Product candidates and new indications for Products; unforeseen safety issues resulting from the administration of Products and Product candidates in patients, including serious complications or side effects in connection with the use of MindMed's Products and product candidates in clinical trials; determinations by regulatory and administrative governmental authorities which may delay or restrict MindMed's ability to continue to develop or commercialize Products; ongoing regulatory obligations and oversight impacting Products, research and clinical programs, and business, including those relating to patient privacy; uncertainty of market acceptance and commercial success of Products and Product candidates and the impact of studies on the commercial success of Products and Product candidates; the availability and extent of reimbursement of Products from third-party payers, including private payer healthcare and insurance programs, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit management companies, and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid; competing drugs and product candidates that may be superior to Products and Product candidates; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by MindMed or its collaborators may be replicated in other studies and lead to therapeutic applications; the ability of MindMed to manufacture and manage supply chains for multiple products and product candidates; the ability of MindMed's collaborators, suppliers, or other third parties (as applicable) to perform manufacturing, filling, finishing, packaging, labelling, distribution, and other steps related to MindMed's Products and product candidates; unanticipated expenses; the costs of developing, producing, and selling products; the ability of MindMed to meet any of its financial projections or guidance and changes to the assumptions underlying those projections or guidance; the potential for any license or collaboration agreement to be cancelled or terminated without any further product success; and risks associated with intellectual property of other parties and pending or future litigation relating thereto, other litigation and other proceedings and government investigations relating to MindMed and its operations, the ultimate outcome of any such proceedings and investigations, and the impact any of the foregoing may have on MindMed's business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made based on management's current beliefs and judgment. MindMed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act)

Media Contact:Anna Walsh
E: mindmedpr@pacepublicrelations.com
P: 212-254-4730

Investor Relations:invest@mindmed.co

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mind-medicine-mindmed-inc-announces-q2-2020-financial-results-301112422.html

SOURCE Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

