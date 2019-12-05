/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lockpath/

In the news release, NAVEX Global (Lockpath) Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, issued 05-Dec-2019 by Lockpath over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link in the seventh paragraph should lead to "https://lockpath.com/gartner/itvrm-mq/" rather than their original link as previously issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

NAVEX Global (Lockpath) Named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEX Global®, a leader in integrated risk management and compliance solutions, today announced its designation as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report.

According to the report, published on November 25, 2019, "Enterprises' past failures to identify, monitor and mitigate the risks posed by such third parties have been recognized as factors leading to data breaches, operational failures and business disruptions. Consequently, organizations in highly regulated industries are now often mandated to have an IT VRM program with adequate controls for business continuity management (BCM), vendor performance, vendor viability and data protection."

The report goes on to state, "The challenge for many is that the functional responsibilities for VRM are often siloed within different parts of the organizations. IT VRM should be looked at within the context of a broader, integrated approach to risk and VRM."

The ability to execute criteria of this report includes "vendors were evaluated on the quality and efficacy of the processes, systems, methods and procedures that enable their performance to be competitive, efficient and effective, and that positively impact their revenue, customer retention and reputation. Vendors were also judged on their ability to capitalize on their vision."

This is the fourth recognition in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for NAVEX Global (Lockpath), and the second recognition as a Leader.

"The focus on vendor risk is more prevalent than ever, and as a result vendor management processes must evolve past data protection to include operational and business continuity risk as well," said Bob Conlin, NAVEX Global's President and Chief Executive Officer. "A holistic, integrated approach to vendor risk management is the only way to address the full spectrum of this challenge. To us, Gartner's latest research confirms our belief and we are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in this report."

Gartner subscribers may access the 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools here.

NAVEX Global's award-winning integrated risk management solution, Lockpath, fully integrates the vendor risk management lifecycle into daily processes, streamlining the evaluation and risk management of vendors, contractors, suppliers, and service providers. Additionally, the solution facilitates cross-departmental collaboration and management activities for IT risk, operational risk, corporate compliance and oversight, audit management, business continuity, and health and safety for a stronger, more resilient organization.

To learn more about NAVEX Global and Lockpath's IT vendor risk management solution, visit Lockpath.com .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, Christopher Ambrose, Joanne Spencer, 25 November 2019 (*Prior to 2019, this report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management. Prior to the acquisition of LockPath in 2019, NAVEX Global (Lockpath) was recognized in the Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management as LockPath in 2014, 2016, and 2017)

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of the fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lockpath

Lockpath, A NAVEX Global® Company is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information visit lockpath.com.

About NAVEX® Global

NAVEX Global is a worldwide leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services that help organizations manage risk, address regulatory compliance requirements and foster an ethical workplace culture. For more information visit navexglobal.com; Ethics & Compliance Matters™ Blog (navexglobal.com/blog), Twitter (@NAVEXGlobal twitter.com/navexglobal), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/navex-global)

