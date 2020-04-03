/C O R R E C T I O N -- Insurance.com/

In the news release, Insurance.com Releases New Data on Most and Least Expensive ZIP Codes for Home Insurance, issued 31-Mar-2020 by Insurance.com over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the the hyperlinks in the original text have changed. The complete, corrected release follows:

Insurance.com Releases New Data on Most and Least Expensive ZIP Codes for Home Insurance

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highest homeowners' insurance rates in the nation belong to ZIP code 33070, home to Islamorada Village of Islands, on Plantation Key in Florida, according to Insurance.com's analysis of average rates for nearly every ZIP code in the country.

ZIP codes in Louise, Texas and Mobile, Alabama rank second and third, respectively, according to Insurance.com, an independent consumer guide to insurance.

Homeowners can enter a ZIP code in Insurance.com's average home insurance calculator to see the average premium for the location, as well as the highest and lowest rates from among six insurers. You can get a customized rate by choosing from among 10 coverage levels, so you know what to expect to pay and can see how much you can save by comparing home insurance companies.

Home insurance companies consider many factors when setting rates. Chief among them are your home's location, which reflects its exposure to hazards, such as storm damage, wild fires, burglaries and so on, your home's value and the cost to rebuild it, as well as your credit history, in states that allow that practice.

"Rates can fluctuate significantly from state to state, or even neighborhood to neighborhood, depending on how insurers assess the various things they look at," said Michelle Megna, editorial director of Insurance.com. "That's why, regardless of where you live, if you don't compare rates, you can wind up overpaying by hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars."

Top 5 most expensive locations for home insurance rates are:

ZIP Code State City/Town Average Annual Rate 33070 Florida Islamorada Village of Islands $6,295 77455 Texas Louise $5,911 36619 Alabama Mobile $5,752 73016 Oklahoma Cashion $4,966 67752 Kansas Quinter $4,666

The 5 cheapest locations for home insurance are:

ZIP Code State City/Town Average Annual Rate 96859 Hawaii Honolulu $490 93445 California Oceano $881 05404 Vermont Winooski/Burlington $1,107 20854 Maryland Potomac $1,144 77514 Texas Anahuac $1,148

Rankings for the priciest ZIP codes were determined by identifying the ZIP code with the highest average rate for home insurance in each state and then listing them in descending order. For the cheapest ZIP codes, rankings were determined by identifying the ZIP code with the least expensive average rate for home insurance and then listing them in ascending order.

For the full insurance guide, survey results and expert tips, you can read an overview here, entitled Average Home Insurance Rates.

Additional resources

How to buy an individual health insurance plan

COBRA insurance

Buying homeowners insurance

Home insurance discounts

Prevent your house from being underinsured

About Insurance.com

Insurance.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insurance.com is a member of the company's expert research and publishing division.

Insurance.com is a trusted online resource dedicated to educating consumers on auto, home, health and life insurance, developing relationships directly with carriers to offer consumers comparison rates from multiple companies. Since 2001, Insurance.com's industry-first online tools, data-based reporting and experienced experts have helped consumers make informed insurance-related decisions, so they can choose the right insurance for their individual needs.

Website: https://www.insurance.com

Twitter: @InsuranceDotCom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsuranceDotCom/

Media Contact

For Insurance.com

Liberty Communications for QuinStreet

Rick Judge, 415-429-5652

QuinStreet@libertycomms.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurancecom-releases-new-data-on-most-and-least-expensive-zip-codes-for-home-insurance-301032315.html

SOURCE Insurance.com