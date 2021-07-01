/C O R R E C T I O N -- HI-CHEW/

In the news release, Introducing a Spectacular Frozen Yogurt from HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, issued July 1, 2021 by HI-CHEW over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the references to sorbet have been changed to frozen yogurt, and the quote in the sixth paragraph has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Introducing a Spectacular Frozen Yogurt from HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's Frozen YogurtLimited-edition flavor, HI-CHEW™ Raspberry Frozen Yogurt brings the vibrant fruit-flavor to life

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW™ , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy has teamed up with Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise to unveil a refreshing and flavor-bursting new frozen yogurt flavor - HI-CHEW™ Raspberry! Just in time to celebrate National Berry Month, HI-CHEW™ Raspberry will be available at participating Menchie's nationwide stores throughout July.

The limited-edition offering takes inspiration from one of HI-CHEW's newest flavors, Raspberry, which debuted earlier this year within the Berry Mix. Known for its perfect blend of tart and sweet with a vibrant pinkish hue, HI-CHEW™ Raspberry delivers on that refreshing depth of flavor in each bite. The Menchie's team and HI-CHEW™ confectionary experts worked to perfect the fruit-forward notes and true-to-life color to create this delectable frozen treat. Inspired by the flavors of summer, this refreshing frozen yogurt will help cool down warm-weather days spent by the pool, at the park or on the beach.

This is the third collaboration between HI-CHEW™ and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 to create HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit Frozen Yogurt, a sweet yet tart treat inspired by the fan favorite HI-CHEW™ Dragon Fruit flavor. Together in 2020 they unveiled two flavors, HI-CHEW™ Mango and HI-CHEW™ Passion Fruit, which could be enjoyed on their own or swirled together to create the mouthwatering flavor of HI-CHEW™ Tropical Smoothie.

"We've really enjoyed our ongoing collaboration with the team at Menchie's," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our Berry Mix launch, particularly the Raspberry flavor, received an incredible consumer response. We knew this would be the flavor we'd be bringing to life in frozen treat form."

HI-CHEW™ has a passion for flavor innovation and continues to conduct extensive research to develop new products that consumers can't get enough of. The team pays close attention to evolving trends and taste preferences, which has led to the brand's continued year-over-year double digit growth since its launch in America in 2008. Menchie's, which has created unique frozen treat flavors since its introduction to the market in 2007, shares a similar commitment to its guests through fresh flavors and unique brand partnerships.

"We have continued to see great success through our partnerships with Morinaga America, Inc. and are thrilled to launch the delicious Raspberry flavor, throughout the month of July," said Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "We are committed to offering high-quality frozen treats that appeal to consumers of all ages and are confident that our guests will love our HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor."

The new HI-CHEW™ Raspberry frozen yogurt flavor will be available throughout the month of July at participating Menchie's stores nationwide. Check in with your local Menchie's location to learn about availability. To learn more about HI-CHEW™ and purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and Twitter (@HICHEW) .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie, Piña Colada and new Strawberry Lemonade, a Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune, a Berry Mix with Black Cherry, Blueberry and Raspberry and Plus Fruit with Orange & Tangerine and Red Apple & Strawberry. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. With more than 400 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Australia, India, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Puerto Rico. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

