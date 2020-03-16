16.03.2020 00:51:00

/C O R R E C T I O N -- General Motors Co./

In the news release, UAW, GM, Ford and FCA to Enhance COVID-19/ Coronavirus Protections for Manufacturing and Warehouse Workers, issued March 15, 2020 by General Motors Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second paragraph, first sentence, should now include "Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford". The complete, corrected release follows:

UAW, GM, Ford and FCA to Enhance COVID-19/ Coronavirus Protections for Manufacturing and Warehouse Workers

DETROIT, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Auto Workers (UAW), General Motors Co., Ford Motor Company and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced today they are forming a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.

UAW President Rory Gamble, GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett and FCA CEO Michael Manley will lead the task force.

They will be supported by:

  • Terry Dittes, vice president, UAW-GM Department
  • Gerald Kariem, vice president, UAW-Ford Department
  • Cindy Estrada, vice president, UAW-FCA Department
  • The medical staffs, and the manufacturing and labor leadership teams at all three companies

"Workplace health and safety is a priority for us every day, all three companies have been taking steps to keep the COVID-19/coronavirus out of their facilities and during this national emergency, we will do even more working together," said Gamble, who convened the leaders of all three companies. "We are focused on doing the right thing for our people, their families, our communities and the country. All options related to protecting against exposure to the virus are on the table."

In a joint statement, the leaders of GM, Ford and FCA said, "This is a fluid and unprecedented situation, and the task force will move quickly to build on the wide-ranging preventive measures we have put in place. We are all coming together to help keep our workforces safe and healthy."

All three companies and the UAW are working to coordinate action to prevent the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus, including enhanced visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, and implementing safety protocols for people with potential exposure, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The joint task force's areas of focus will include vehicle production plans, additional social distancing, break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas that have the potential to improve protections for employees. As the joint task force identifies enhancements, each company, together with the UAW, will provide regular updates to the workers in their facilities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uaw-gm-ford-and-fca-to-enhance-covid-19-coronavirus-protections-for-manufacturing-and-warehouse-workers-301024492.html

SOURCE General Motors Co.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
Bauboom vs. Leerstand: UBS befürchtet starkes Ungleichgewicht des Schweizer Immobilienmarkts
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Coronavirus: Diese Medizinkonzerne forschen an einem Gegenmittel
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
Netflix ohne Disney-Inhalte: So will sich Netflix positionieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB