18.12.2019 20:49:00
/C O R R E C T I O N from source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/
In the news release, IIROC Trading Halt - BE, issued 18-Dec-2019 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Halt Time (ET) should be 1:32 PM rather than 10:32 AM as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:IIROC Trading Halt - BE
VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Beleave Inc.
CSE Symbol: BE
Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 1:32 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
