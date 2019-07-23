+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
23.07.2019 20:32:00

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Foraco International SA/

In the news release, Foraco Provides Notice of 2019 Q2 Results & Conference Call, issued 23-Jul-2019 by Foraco International SA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the timing for the Conference Call should be "12:00 pm ET" rather than "12:00 am ET" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Foraco Provides Notice of 2019 Q2 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO and MARSEILLES, France, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), a leading global provider of mineral drilling services, will release its second Quarter 2019 financial results, prior to TSX market open on Monday, July 29, 2019.  Following the release, Management of the Company will host a Conference Call at 12:00 pm ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Daniel Simoncini, Chairman & Co-CEO and Jean-Pierre Charmensat, Co-CEO & CFO.

You can join the call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 1-647-427-7450.  You will be put on hold until the conference call begins. A live audio webcast of the Conference Call will also be available https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2055511/F69FCAD35099EFAA1ED9F68450A1DD70

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the Conference Call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to hear the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Foraco International SA
Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of Integrity, Innovation, and Involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise, with a presence in 22 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

SOURCE Foraco International SA

