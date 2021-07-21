/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Heritage/

In the media advisory Minister Guilbeault to Announce Quebec's Latest Recipients of the Creative Export Canada Program, issued 21-Jul-2021 by Canadian Heritage over CNW, we are advised that the event will be at 9:00 a.m. and not 9:30 a.m. The complete, corrected release follows:

Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Quebec's Latest Recipients of the Creative Export Canada Program

The Government of Canada supports the expansion of Quebec's creative industries into global markets

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce the recipients from the province of Quebec for the fourth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program on Thursday. Creative Export Canada was designed to support our creative industries by meeting international demand and helping share Canadian talent and creativity with the world.

EVENT: Press conference



DATE: Thursday, July 22, 2021



TIME: 9:00 a.m.



LOCATION: L'Arsenal, 2020 William Street, Montréal, Quebec

