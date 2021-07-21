SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’777 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0830 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’803 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’321 6.8%  Dollar 0.9183 -0.4%  Öl 72.3 5.3% 
/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canadian Heritage/

In the media advisory Minister Guilbeault to Announce Quebec's Latest Recipients of the Creative Export Canada Program, issued 21-Jul-2021 by Canadian Heritage over CNW, we are advised that the event will be at 9:00 a.m. and not 9:30 a.m. The complete, corrected release follows:

Media Advisory - Minister Guilbeault to Announce Quebec's Latest Recipients of the Creative Export Canada Program

The Government of Canada supports the expansion of Quebec's creative industries into global markets

MONTRÉAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will announce the recipients from the province of Quebec for the fourth cohort of the Creative Export Canada program on Thursday. Creative Export Canada was designed to support our creative industries by meeting international demand and helping share Canadian talent and creativity with the world.

This event will be held in person.

As space is limited, journalists who wish to attend this press conference must confirm their presence by sending an email to pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Registered journalists will be able to ask questions following the press briefing.

Individuals attending the press conference in person must not have symptoms similar to COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the disease in the last 14 days. Please note that face coverings must be worn.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT: 

Press conference



DATE: 

Thursday, July 22, 2021



TIME: 

9:00 a.m.



LOCATION: 

L'Arsenal, 2020 William Street, Montréal, Quebec

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

