12.02.2021 15:22:00

/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Boralex Inc./

In the news release, Boralex: Dividend Declaration, issued 12-Feb-2021 by Boralex Inc. over CNW & PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the first paragraph, the second sentence should read "to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021" rather than "to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2020" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Boralex: Dividend Declaration

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Boralex Inc. (TSX: BLX) ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per common share. This dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. Boralex has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of Section 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and all provisions of provincial laws applicable to eligible dividends.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's first independent onshore wind power producer, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types – wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boralex-dividend-declaration-301227625.html

SOURCE Boralex Inc.

