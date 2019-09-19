/C O R R E C T I O N -- Discovery, Inc./

In the news release, Tiger Woods To Go Head To Head With Rory McIlroy, Jason Day And Hideki Matsuyama In GOLFTV's "The Challenge: Japan Skins", issued Sept. 19, 2019 by Discovery, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that links in the first paragraph and the NOTES TO EDITORS section have been updated. The U.S. viewing time has also been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Tiger Woods To Go Head To Head With Rory McIlroy, Jason Day And Hideki Matsuyama In GOLFTV's "The Challenge: Japan Skins"- New skins competition presented by GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR- The unique event will be available exclusively live and on demand for free* by registering with GOLFTV around the globe (U.S. fans can watch the live simulcast on Golf Channel)- Woods: "After discussing The Challenge with Discovery and GOLFTV, I wanted to be a part of it."

NEW YORK and LONDON and TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR has today announced an upcoming high-profile, live competition featuring global golf icon Tiger Woods. The Challenge: Japan Skins will see Woods go head to head with reigning FedExCup champion and PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rory McIlroy and multiple-time PGA TOUR winners Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in a globally-televised skins game.

The high-stakes exhibition event kicks off the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP week, sponsored by ZOZO, Inc. – the first-ever official PGA TOUR event to be played in Japan. Both events will be played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, during the week of October 21, 2019. The Challenge: Japan Skins marks the first in a series of annual Challenge events that are set to become a thrilling addition to the global golf calendar, and tees off at 13:00 p.m.** local time on October 21.

Endorsed by the PGA TOUR and produced in partnership with Excel Sports Management, TheChallenge: Japan Skins unites four of the top players in the world from separate continents, who will also participate in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in an exciting competition format that's sure to thrill audiences around the globe.

Alongside special in-match challenges and surprises, and finishing under floodlights, each hole will be assigned an increasing monetary value as the competition plays out. Players need to win a hole outright to take a "skin" (tied holes result in a "push" of the skin to the next hole), so golf fans can expect to see aggressive play from start to finish.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager of Discovery Golf, commented: "The Challenge: Japan Skins is a unique experience that no golf fan will want to miss and will be an exciting way to begin ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP week. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR is growing to become the one-stop-shop for all the best in golf, and The Challenge is another significant step in that direction.

"To be able to bring many of golf's biggest names to GOLFTV screens for our customers is hugely exciting for everyone involved. On October 21, fans will be able to see a totally new competition join the golf calendar, supporting some fantastic charities and showcasing the very best golf has to offer in the most fun, exhilarating and unpredictable way."

Promising a new global moment for golf, fans around the world can watch the inaugural event live and on demand for free* exclusively on Discovery's GOLFTV, the new digital home of golf for the global fan community, by registering for the service. The Challenge: Japan Skins will be produced in Japanese and English, and covered by a stellar lineup of leading presenters, commentators and on-course reporters.

In the U.S., The Challenge: Japan Skins can be viewed live on Golf Channel starting at 12 a.m. EDT on October 21/9 p.m. PDT on October 20.

The Challenge and the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP brings Tiger Woods back to Japan for the first time in more than 13 years. It is also the first televised exhibition match of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama's careers.

Looking ahead to the event, Woods said: "After discussing The Challenge with Discovery and GOLFTV, I wanted to be a part of it. I haven't been back to Japan since 2006 and the golf fans there are some of the best in the world. It's a unique format and a top field with Rory, Jason and Hideki. I can't wait to play against them on a global stage.

"I haven't played a skins format in quite some time, so it will be fun to try something a little different and add a few strategic elements as we compete. There has already been some friendly banter between us and that will continue until we get to the first tee."

McIlroy commented: "There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title – playing with Hideki on his home turf; Tiger coming back to Japan with a Green Jacket—the motivation is certainly there for me, and I'm a huge fan of the skins format. I love the way it rewards attacking play and think it suits my game quite well. Any time I can go directly at pins to try and make birdies and eagles, I think it puts me at an advantage.

"The other fun thing about skins is how you find yourself rooting for the other guys if you're not in a position to win the hole. You're hoping they can tie with someone else so you can play for that skin on the next hole. With the skins format, you're always in it until the end."

Day added: "I can't wait to get out there and play in Japan. We don't get the opportunity to play skins throughout the year and I've never actually played in an exhibition event like this, so The Challenge certainly stood out to me.

"It's going to get really competitive between the four of us and that's one of the great things about skins. The winner is going to be the guy who best executes an aggressive strategy on every hole, so there's going to be plenty of twists and turns throughout the competition."

Matsuyama said: "It's a real honor for me to play with these guys in front of a home crowd. I'll be grateful for all the support from the fans in Japan, but with the popularity of Tiger, Rory and Jason, I know they'll also be strongly supported wherever they play. It's amazing to have these great champions playing in Japan and doing so much to promote and grow the game in my home country, but you can be sure I'll be trying to beat them on the course."

With Japan hosting the first Challenge, GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR is set to take the competition to all corners of the globe in years to come, offering extraordinary moments and memories of the world's best golfers competing at the highest level.

*Due to existing rights agreements in the UK and Ireland, fans will be required to subscribe to watch The Challenge. Passes start at £4.99/month.

**6:00 a.m. (Central Europe); 12:00 a.m. (Eastern U.S)

NOTES TO EDITORS

Fans can enjoy the event for free by registering with GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR and visiting https://challenge.golf.tv for more information. In the UK and Ireland, fans can watch The Challenge by purchasing a monthly GOLFTV pass. Passes start at £4.99/month and will also provide access to GOLFTV's exclusive My Game: Tiger Woods series and a range of PGA TOUR programming.

To download exclusive imagery, click here.

For more information, please contact: GolfComms@discovery.com

About GOLFTV:

GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR is the new digital home of golf for the global fan community. At the heart of GOLFTV is a live and on-demand video streaming service, showing every moment of the PGA TOUR, European Tour and Ladies European Tour, featuring the world's greatest players, to a global audience every week. Established with innovation at its core, GOLFTV brings new drive, creativity and immersive technology to the world of golf. It aspires to offer fans a new way to consume, watch, play and engage with the game every day. GOLFTV is part of Discovery, a global leader in real-life entertainment with an extensive portfolio of direct-to-consumer platforms. Visit GOLF.TV and follow @GOLFTV on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Discovery also has an exclusive global content partnership with Tiger Woods across both GOLFTV and Golf Digest. The collaboration with Tiger Woods includes a range of content, including My Game: Tiger Woods , insights to help players improve their game and exclusive access to some of the best golfers in the world.

About Excel Sports Management:

Founded as a basketball management agency, Excel Sports Management has grown to represent top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. The agency has twice won Sports Business Journal Best In Talent Representation and Management and most recently was named second most valuable sports agency in the world by Forbes. The agency's golf roster represents eight of the top-50 golfers in the world and includes Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose. The Challenge: Japan Skins marks the second made-for-TV golf exhibition that Excel has run in the past year following The Match: Tiger vs. Phil.

About PGA TOUR:

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 27 countries (90 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiger-woods-to-go-head-to-head-with-rory-mcilroy-jason-day-and-hideki-matsuyama-in-golftvs-the-challenge-japan-skins-300921608.html

SOURCE Discovery, Inc.