/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cloudera, Inc./

In the news release, Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences, issued 21-Aug-2019 by Cloudera, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, third line, should read "September 10, 2019, at 2:45 pm Pacific Time (5:45 pm Eastern Time)" rather than "September 10, 2019, at 11:45 am Pacific Time (2:45 pm Eastern Time)" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

UPDATE - Cloudera to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that company executives will participate at two upcoming financial conferences.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference
New York, New York
September 5, 2019, at 7:15 am Pacific Time (10:15 am Eastern Time)

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference 2019
Las Vegas, Nevada
September 10, 2019, at 2:45 pm Pacific Time (5:45 pm Eastern Time)

Live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available at investors.cloudera.com.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-to-participate-in-upcoming-financial-conferences-300904182.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.

