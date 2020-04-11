/C O R R E C T I O N -- Alex Bregman/

In the news release, Astros' Alex Bregman Launches $1M Campaign to Help Feed Houstonians Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic, issued 10-Apr-2020 by Alex Bregman over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 5th paragraph, 2nd sentence, should read, "Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96" rather than "Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 4144 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Astros' Alex Bregman Launches $1M Campaign to Help Feed Houstonians Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Bregman, famed third baseman for the Houston Astros, has launched FEEDHOU, a $1M fundraising campaign to help feed Houston-area residents experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 crisis. Proceeds from the campaign directly benefit the Houston Food Bank, a nonprofit committed to feeding the hungry in the Houston area.

"While the Astros are off the field, I want to create a new team to help Houston's hungry. Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need," said Mr. Bregman. "By partnering with a great organization such as the Houston Food Bank, we can all do our part to ensure Houston's underserved children and families continue to get the support they need during these difficult times."

To help kickstart the initiative, Mr. Bregman along with local entrepreneur Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are each committing $100,000 for the cause.

"I am thrilled to support the Houston Food Bank, a leading organization dedicated to helping Texans during this pandemic," said Mr. McIngvale. "The Houston Food Bank has been a force for good for decades and I could not be more excited to partner with Alex Bregman, Paul Wall and Houston Food Bank."

Rallying the community spirit behind the "Houston Strong" campaign that grew in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, Mr. Bregman is now calling on Houstonians to step to the plate and contribute. Donations can be made by typing "FEEDHOU" in a text message to the number 41444 or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page online at https://bit.ly/2y1eB96.

"I am asking everyone to consider being a member of this army of donors," Mr. Bregman adds. "Together, we can show the world the sense of community and resiliency that has come to define just who we are as a city."

Houston rapper Paul Wall is showing his support for FEEDHOU by creating a special album entitled "Frozen Face – Vol. 3 – FEEDHOU edition," which includes songs and lyrics inspired by the mission of FEEDHOU and will be available on music platforms such as Spotify. To amplify his support, the prominent musician also developed artwork that prominently displays "FEEDHOU" on his new album cover.

"Any opportunity to bridge the gap between those who need help and those who want to provide help, I am down with," said Mr. Wall. "I am the people's champ of hip hop, and Alex and Mac are the champs of their worlds. I feel very lucky to be part of what they are doing for the Houston Food Bank and am excited to give back to a city that has given me so much."

About the Houston Food Bank:

Houston Food Bank's mission is to provide food for better lives. Last year it provided access to 104 million nutritious meals in 18 counties in southeast Texas through our 1,500 community partners which includes food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers, and schools. The Houston Food Bank has a strong focus on healthy foods and fresh produce. In addition to distributing food, the Food Bank provides services and connections to programs that address the root causes of hunger and are aimed at helping families achieve long-term stability, including nutrition education, job training, health management, and help with securing state-funded assistance. It also works alongside partner food banks in Montgomery County, Galveston Country, and Brazos Valley. The Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation's food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator.

Media Contact:

Jennie Bui-McCoy

832-567-3899 (mobile)

jennie@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astros-alex-bregman-launches-1m-campaign-to-help-feed-houstonians-impacted-by-covid-19-pandemic-301038819.html

SOURCE Alex Bregman