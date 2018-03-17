Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
17.03.2018 11:00:00

/R E P E A T -- Coasters Made From Real Car Wrecks Serve Sobering Reminder For St. Patrick's Day/

Arrive Alive takes the consequences of drinking and driving into the bar to encourage drinkers to make smarter, safer decisions.

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - St. Patrick's Day partiers are coming face-to-face with a sobering message this weekend at The Pipes and Taps Pub. In partnership with arrive alive DRIVE SOBER, an organization that aims to save lives by preventing impaired driving, Pipes and Taps will replace their regular coasters with ones made from real car wrecks.

These award-winning, "Wrecked Car Coasters" were a viral sensation last year and sparked conversations around the world and across media platforms to encourage partiers to plan ahead and get home safe. To encourage that conversation again, Arrive Alive will be sharing double the amount of coasters as last year.

The coasters were made using a high-impact hydraulic-press to help shape the pieces of car into coasters. Then, the message was laser-etched onto the coasters: "This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home."

"Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada," says Michael Stewart, Program Director at Arrive Alive. "These coasters are made from cars that never made it home and are an excellent reminder to people, that there are consequences to driving drunk. We encourage everyone celebrating today to have a designated driver, take transit or download The Ride App for a safe ride home."

arrive alive DRIVE SOBER would like to thank their sponsors including The Beer Store and Desjardins Insurance.

Visit arrivealive.org for more information.

SOURCE arrive alive DRIVE SOBER

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.03.18
Gold zwischen politischen Krisen und bevorstehender Fed-Sitzung – das müssen Anleger beachten!
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
16.03.18
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bachem-Aktien trotz Umsatz-, Gewinn- und Dividendenplus im Minus
Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
Siemens Healthineers startet mit Kursgewinnen an der Börse
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Diese alten Handys sind wahre Sammlerstücke
Euro fällt unter die Marke von 1,17 CHF - Stabilisierung zum Dollar
Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
Massive Batterie-Bestellung: Will VW Konkurrent Tesla in Sachen Elektroauto übertrumpfen?
Wall Street auf Erholungskurs: Dow geht grün ins Wochenende

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen zum Wochenende fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Freitagshandel leicht anziehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB