/R E P E A T -- Coasters Made From Real Car Wrecks Serve Sobering Reminder For St. Patrick's Day/

Arrive Alive takes the consequences of drinking and driving into the bar to encourage drinkers to make smarter, safer decisions.

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - St. Patrick's Day partiers are coming face-to-face with a sobering message this weekend at The Pipes and Taps Pub. In partnership with arrive alive DRIVE SOBER, an organization that aims to save lives by preventing impaired driving, Pipes and Taps will replace their regular coasters with ones made from real car wrecks.

These award-winning, "Wrecked Car Coasters" were a viral sensation last year and sparked conversations around the world and across media platforms to encourage partiers to plan ahead and get home safe. To encourage that conversation again, Arrive Alive will be sharing double the amount of coasters as last year.

The coasters were made using a high-impact hydraulic-press to help shape the pieces of car into coasters. Then, the message was laser-etched onto the coasters: "This coaster used to be a car. That car never made it home."

"Impaired driving remains one of the leading criminal causes of death in Canada," says Michael Stewart, Program Director at Arrive Alive. "These coasters are made from cars that never made it home and are an excellent reminder to people, that there are consequences to driving drunk. We encourage everyone celebrating today to have a designated driver, take transit or download The Ride App for a safe ride home."

arrive alive DRIVE SOBER would like to thank their sponsors including The Beer Store and Desjardins Insurance.

Visit arrivealive.org for more information.

SOURCE arrive alive DRIVE SOBER