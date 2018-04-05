/C O R R E C T I O N -- CleanChoice Energy/

In the news release, CleanChoice Energy Launches CleanChoice Community Solar, issued 05-Apr-2018 by CleanChoice Energy over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second sentence of the fourth paragraph has been updated to read "As one of the first licensed retail energy providers offering only 100 percent renewable energy products to American homes and businesses, CleanChoice Energy has made it possible for retail customers to choose clean energy as-a-service instead of as a home construction project." The complete, corrected release follows:

CleanChoice Energy Launches CleanChoice Community SolarNew Platform Connects Customers and Community Solar Projects; Lowers Cost of Customer Acquisition and Servicing

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that provides 100% clean electricity to customers across the country, has launched CleanChoice Community Solar. The new platform connects people to local community solar projects, allowing customers to sign-up in less than five minutes, and manages ongoing customer engagement--all fully digital and completely online. CleanChoice Community Solar helps people support 100% local solar affordably with no upfront investment, setup fees or installation. CleanChoice Community Solar was developed by the company's "Labs" Division with support from the U.S. Department of Energy's SunShot Initiative.

"Community solar represents one of the most important opportunities to expand renewable energy access in the U.S., with the potential to reach more than 60 million households across the country," said Tom Matzzie, CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "We've helped retail customers make the switch to clean energy by making it simple for them. Now, with CleanChoice Community Solar, we're using that same approach to make community solar just as easy."

The cost of acquiring residential solar customers has been a persistent challenge to the solar industry. The recent GTM Research U.S. Solar Market Insight report found the first downturn in the residential solar market in more than a decade was in part due to customer acquisition costs. CleanChoice Community Solar significantly reduces customer acquisition costs by digitizing the customer journey and creating simple, cost-effective customer engagement. CleanChoice's platform integrates utility rates, load zone, credit check, payment options, a customer's specific terms and more - allowing the company to accurately size, price and match the customer to the solar farm and the farm to the customer. Sales can happen in minutes on the customer's smartphone, cutting out all the traditional appointments that have plagued solar sales and serving customers in the midst of their busy lives.

CleanChoice Energy makes it easy for customers to have a positive environmental impact. As one of the first licensed retail energy providers offering only 100 percent renewable energy products to American homes and businesses, CleanChoice Energy has made it possible for retail customers to choose clean energy as-a-service instead of as a home construction project. CleanChoice Community Solar builds on that expertise and provides people another simple and affordable way to switch to clean energy.

The company has grown quickly since its 2013 customer-facing launch to become one of the largest direct-to-consumer renewable energy providers in the United States, serving customers in 27 utilities. The more than two billion kWh provided to CleanChoice Energy customers has avoided more than 3 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

CleanChoice Energy is a renewable energy company empowering utility customers to cut emissions and support clean energy through 100 percent renewable electricity. The company buys electricity from regional wind and solar farms in wholesale competitive energy markets and sells it to homes and businesses through their existing utilities instead of fossil fuel-based power. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network, the first and largest network of socially and environmentally responsible business. For more information or to become a customer, visit www.cleanchoiceenergy.com

