16.09.2019 14:16:00

﻿RAVE Reviews Releases Ranking of the Best First Credit Cards

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, the innovative site that publishes entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, has published a ranking of the "Best First Credit Cards." The ranking is available at: https://www.ravereviews.org/money/best-first-credit-cards/

A first credit card is a major responsibility, and it can easily turn into a major headache. But opening a credit card account and establishing a responsible credit history is an important step toward financial success. The team at RAVE Reviews has compiled this ranking of the best credit cards for first-time card holders.

The 10 featured credit cards are all tailored for college students, young adults, or others seeking their first line of credit. Many of these cards are also ideal for those with credit scores that have been negatively impacted by previous financial circumstances. Some don't require any credit history at all. While most of these cards won't offer perks like travel rewards, several of the winners in the ranking, such as the Capital One Journey Student Rewards, do offer cash-back bonuses.

"While there has been a lot written about credit cards that offer the best perks and bonuses, there's not as much information available for people who just want a good starter card," said Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator for RAVE Reviews. "We hope this ranking helps our readers build toward their financial goals."

In determining which credit cards to feature, the RAVE team took an in-depth look at the specifications and features of dozens of credit cards. The scoring system for the ranking took into account multiple factors, such as interest rate, the amount of the required secured deposit, ease of access to credit, and rewards or perks.

The full list of featured credit cards includes:

Journey Student Rewards from Capital One (McLean, Virginia)

Discover it Secured (Riverwoods, Illinois)

Wells Fargo Secured Credit Card (San Francisco, California)

Discover it Student Cash Back (Riverwoods, Illinois)

Green Dot primor Visa Gold Secured Credit Card (Pasadena, California)

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Card (McLean, Virginia)

OpenSky Secured Credit Visa Card (Memphis, Tennessee)

Capital One Platinum Credit Card (McLean, Virginia)

Citi Rewards Student Card (New York City, New York)

Credit One Bank Visa Credit Card (Las Vegas, Nevada)

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:
Eleri Miller, Marketing Coordinator, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 1 (877) 766-9088
Email: 222939@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rave-reviews-releases-ranking-of-the-best-first-credit-cards-300918579.html

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
12:08
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf DKSH Holding AG
11:57
Vontobel: Positiv? Negativ? ams für alle Fälle
11:24
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:55
Fällt der SMI heute wieder unter 10.000 Punkte?
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Korrektur oder Richtungswechsel? / Tesla – Vor Durchbruch nach oben?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff auf saudische Raffinerie zweistellig im Plus
Weitere Rally voraus? So lange sollten Anleger ihre Bitcoin halten, um garantiert einen Gewinn zu erzielen
"Äh nein" - Tesla-Chef Elon Musk lässt weissrussischen Präsidenten auflaufen
Rieter-Aktie zieht an: Peter Spuhler hat sich mit Rieter-Aktien eingedeckt
SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stabil
Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktien verlieren kräftig: rating gesenkt
Mark Mobius warnt vor Blockchain: Alles vom Menschen Geschaffene "kann geknackt werden"
Darum bietet Apple seinen Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ so günstig an
Senvion-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich stabil
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist schwächer in die neue Woche gestartet und auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten zum Wochenstart nur kleine Ausschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB