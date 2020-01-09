|
09.01.2020 14:35:00
Online Schools Report Publishes Ranking of Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees for 2019-2020
EUGENE, Ore., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Schools Report has released their ranking of the Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees. OSR, the new student resource site, based their ranking strictly on data, prioritizing the school's ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree.
Business-related programs are the most common online degrees. Degrees categorized by the National Center for Education Statistics as "business and management" made up 22% of all online degrees offered in 2017. There were 33 management information systems degrees offered. According to the data, these are the best of them.
OSR used six data points to determine the best management information systems degrees. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program. OSR included these programs in the ranking because their students graduate with minimal debt and have a great support system while in school. These schools are dedicated to delivering a quality management information systems degree online.
For a detailed description of the methodology, visit www.onlineschoolsreport.com/methodology.
Online education is getting bigger and better—and giving traditional college campuses a run for their money. Leading education researchers have predicted that online education will surpass traditional learning within a decade. Online Schools Report is here to ensure that these programs are held to the same standard as traditional education, while exploring the unique benefits of online programs.
Here are all the schools with the Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees:
Baker College - Flint, Michigan
Central Michigan University - Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Concordia University-Wisconsin - Mequon, Wisconsin
DeVry College of New York - New York, New York
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide - Daytona Beach, Florida
Excelsior College - Albany, New York
Florida Institute of Technology - Melbourne, Florida
Florida State University - Tallahassee, Florida
Franklin Pierce University - Rindge, New Hampshire
Grantham University - Lenexa, Kansas
Liberty University - Lynchburg, Virginia
Metropolitan State University - Saint Paul, Minnesota
Minot State University - Minot, North Dakota
Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, Mississippi
Morehead State University - Morehead, Kentucky
National University - La Jolla, California
Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, Kentucky
Schiller International University - Largo, Florida
University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, Alabama
University of Alabama in Huntsville - Huntsville, Alabama
University of Phoenix-Arizona - Tempe, Arizona
University of Scranton - Scranton, Pennsylvania
University of the Potomac-VA Campus - Vienna, Virginia
Walden University - Minneapolis, Minnesota
Wilmington University - New Castle, Delaware
Read the full ranking here:
Best Online Management Information Systems Master's Degrees:
https://www.onlineschoolsreport.com/best-online-masters-in-management-information-systems/
Email OSR editor Noah McGraw for more information or media assets:
Noah McGraw
Managing Editor, Online Schools Report
231702@email4pr.com
(844) 677-3383
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-schools-report-publishes-ranking-of-best-online-management-information-systems-masters-degrees-for-2019-2020-300983505.html
SOURCE Online Schools Report
