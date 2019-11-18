+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 14:34:00

﻿One-third of All People Have Issues Falling and Staying Asleep

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insomnia contributes to roughly 12 missed workdays and over $2,000 in lost productivity every year, according to recent data. The right mattress topper can help.

Known for entertaining rankings based on advanced data-driven analysis, RAVE Reviews decided to be part of the solution, publishing a two-part ranking series on the Best Mattress Toppers for Back Pain and Best Mattress Toppers for Side Sleepers.

"A poor night's sleep can cause serious health problems, and the right mattress topper goes a long way in alleviating the issue," said William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager for RAVE Reviews.

"Whether you suffer from back pain, or you're just a side sleeper in need of support, RAVE Reviews has your answers," he said.

A total of 20 winning products are featured between the two rankings, emphasizing products at a variety of price points.

Products were reviewed on the following factors: health benefits, durability, size, softness/firmness, coolness, thickness, pricing, length of sleep trial, eco-friendliness, warranty, and consumer reviews.

Brands making the list for best mattress toppers for back pain include: 1. LUCID Gel Memory Foam 3" Topper, 2. Linenspa 2" Gel Infused Memory Foam Topper, 3. Pure Green 2" Natural Latex Topper, 4. DreamFoam Bedding 2" Gel Swirl Memory Foam, 5. Zinus 4" Gel Memory Foam, 6. ViscoSoft 3" Cooling Gel Memory Foam, 7. TempurPedic 3" Tempur ProForm Supreme, 8. Pure Green 2" Natural Latex Topper, 9. Memory Foam Solutions 3" Topper, 10. DreamFoam Bedding Ultimate Dreams 3" Talalay Latex.

Brands making the list for best mattress toppers for side sleepers were 1. Best Price Mattresses' 4-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, 2. Lucid's 4-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, 3. Sleep On Latex's Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper, 4. Layla's Memory Foam Topper, 5. Tempur-Pedic's Tempur-Topper Supreme, 6. Langria's 3-inch Gel-infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, 7. Memory Foam Solutions' 3-inch Memory Foam Topper, 8. Sleep On Latex's Pure Green Natural Latex Mattress Topper, 9. Red Nomad's Ultra Premium Visco Elastic Memory Foam Topper, 10. Malouf's 2.5-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper.

Read the complete rankings here:

https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattress-toppers-for-back-pain/
https://www.ravereviews.org/sleep/best-mattress-toppers-for-side-sleepers/

RAVE Reviews is like a product review site and a lifestyle magazine hooked up — a fun and authoritative guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel.

Questions? Contact:
William Kennedy, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org 
Email: 229241@email4pr.com
Phone: 541-225-4959

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-third-of-all-people-have-issues-falling-and-staying-asleep-300959083.html

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

