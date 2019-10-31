+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
31.10.2019 21:16:00

﻿GB Sciences Welcomes Esteemed Patent and Intellectual Property Attorney, Mr. Edmond DeFrank, to Its Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is pleased to announce that on October 23rd Mr. Edmond DeFrank joined its Board of Directors, filling a vacant seat. Mr. DeFrank is an attorney in the cannabis sector with deep expertise in patents and intellectual property. Mr. DeFrank brings a host of skills and experience beneficial to the Company. 

(PRNewsfoto/GB Sciences, Inc.)

"Edmond is excellent addition to our Board," comments GB Sciences' Chairman of the Board and CEO John Poss, "He will be of tremendous help in our corporate mandate to obtain patents."

About GB Sciences, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: GBLX) is a diverse cannabis company, focused on standardized cultivation and production methods; as well as biopharmaceutical research and development. The Company's goal is creating safe, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade, cannabinoid therapies that target a variety of medical conditions. To learn more about GB Sciences, Inc., go to: http://gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements.  Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.  It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.  All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Note:  Although the Company's research and development activities are not illegal, the production and sale of cannabis products violate federal laws as they presently exist.

Contact Information

Corporate:

GB Sciences, Inc., 3550 West Teco Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89118

866-721-0297, or 

Liz Bianco, liz@gbsciences.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gb-sciences-welcomes-esteemed-patent-and-intellectual-property-attorney-mr-edmond-defrank-to-its-board-of-directors-300949485.html

SOURCE GB Sciences, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold steigt trotz überraschend falkenhafter Fed
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
08:04
Weekly Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien & Tesla
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:35
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB