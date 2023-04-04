Škoda Appoints FCB as Global Agency of Record Led by London Office

LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Škoda Global Marketing Communications has appointed FCB as their new global creative lead agency partner following a four-way pitch involving three other undisclosed agencies. The account will commence from early April and will be run out of the London office with a remit encompassing major product launches and priorities for over 20 major markets.



The review process, which started last year, was handled by The Observatory International (London) on behalf of Škoda Global Marketing, and the new agency will transition with Škoda’s previous agency, OptimistThjnk, until the end of June.

The Volkswagen Group-owned marque is investing in its brand to compete with the upscale market, and the review follows the development of its new brand platform. The new appointment impacts Škoda’s global creative agency relationship only and does not impact its media agency relationship or relationships with agencies in regions or individual markets.

On appointing FCB, Meredith Kelly, Global Head of Marketing Škoda Auto, stated, "With FCB we identified not only first-class agency support but also a true long-term business partner, and they exceeded our expectations throughout every stage of this process. We are looking forward to getting started.”

Katy Wright, CEO FCB Inferno, added, "We had a car-shaped hole in our heart, and we are overjoyed to have filled it with such an iconic auto brand. We look forward to working with the entire global Škoda team in creating business-transforming work.”

"The opportunity to partner with Škoda is a dream come true for everyone across FCB,” said Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of FCB. "From the first moment we spent together, we felt an incredible connection across our companies given our challenger spirits, passionate people and shared belief in the economic power of creativity. Together, I’m confident that we can help build the Škoda global business like never before.”

