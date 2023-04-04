SMI 11'105 0.1%  SPI 14'538 0.1%  Dow 33'555 -0.1%  DAX 15'680 0.6%  Euro 0.9953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'336 0.6%  Gold 2'021 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'635 1.2%  Dollar 0.9095 -0.4%  Öl 85.6 0.9% 
04.04.2023 16:17:10

Škoda Appoints FCB as Global Agency of Record Led by London Office

LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Škoda Global Marketing Communications has appointed FCB as their new global creative lead agency partner following a four-way pitch involving three other undisclosed agencies. The account will commence from early April and will be run out of the London office with a remit encompassing major product launches and priorities for over 20 major markets. 

The review process, which started last year, was handled by The Observatory International (London) on behalf of Škoda Global Marketing, and the new agency will transition with Škoda’s previous agency, OptimistThjnk, until the end of June.

The Volkswagen Group-owned marque is investing in its brand to compete with the upscale market, and the review follows the development of its new brand platform. The new appointment impacts Škoda’s global creative agency relationship only and does not impact its media agency relationship or relationships with agencies in regions or individual markets.

On appointing FCB, Meredith Kelly, Global Head of Marketing Škoda Auto, stated, "With FCB we identified not only first-class agency support but also a true long-term business partner, and they exceeded our expectations throughout every stage of this process. We are looking forward to getting started.”  

Katy Wright, CEO FCB Inferno, added, "We had a car-shaped hole in our heart, and we are overjoyed to have filled it with such an iconic auto brand. We look forward to working with the entire global Škoda team in creating business-transforming work.”

"The opportunity to partner with Škoda is a dream come true for everyone across FCB,” said Tyler Turnbull, Global CEO of FCB. "From the first moment we spent together, we felt an incredible connection across our companies given our challenger spirits, passionate people and shared belief in the economic power of creativity. Together, I’m confident that we can help build the Škoda global business like never before.”

About Škoda Auto

is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level – Škoda Strategy 2030.
aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.
is emerging as the leading European brand in important growth markets such as India or North Africa.
currently offers its customers twelve passenger-car series: the Fabia, Rapid, Scala, Octavia and Superb as
well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Enyaq iV, Enyaq Coupé iV, Slavia and Kushaq.
delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022. 
has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world. 
independently manufactures and develops not only vehicles but also components such as engines and transmissions in association with the Group. 
operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Russia, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner. 
employs 45,000 people globally and is active in over 100 markets.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873.  FCB Inferno, based in London, work with a diverse mix of both local and global clients to create ideas that drive business today and build brands of tomorrow. Ideas that endure and are Never Finished.

Named Cannes Lions 2022 #2 Global Network, 2022 Ad Age A-List, 2022 Fast Company Most Innovative, Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Global Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report, FCB focuses on creating Never Finished campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9088d3cb-3cf9-4b59-b917-7e78929ab39f


