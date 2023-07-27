|
27.07.2023 13:15:00
Šiauliu bankas will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for 1H 2023 and recent developments
AB Šiauliu bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the August 2, 2023 at 4 pm (EEST). The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO who will introduce the Bank’s financial results for the first half of 2023 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered.
After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until August 2, 1 pm (EEST) to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.
How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ah_zICF2SfaQYSNn0qfgmQ#/registration
You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Šiauliu bankas website https://sb.lt/en and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.
What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 5 203 22 00
