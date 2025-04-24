Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.04.2025 15:00:24

Šiauliu Bankas executed early redemption of EUR 20 million bonds

On 24 April 2025 AB Šiauliu Bankas has redeemed the issue of EUR 20 000 000 nominal value of 6.15% fixed rate subordinated second tier notes (ISIN: LT0000404287), by exercising the early redemption right. As of 24 April 2025, these bonds have been delisted from the Nasdaq Vilnius Bond List and deleted from the Nasdaq CSD accordingly.

"The bonds have been redeemed early because, with less than five years remaining until the maturity of the subordinated bonds, less than 100% of the issued nominal amount qualifies as Tier 2 capital.

After redeeming the subordinated bond issue, Šiauliu bankas continues to meet capital adequacy requirements with a significant buffer. The bank has strengthened its Tier 1 capital on October 14, 2024 by issuing an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond issue," says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division at Šiauliu bankas.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt, +370 610 44447