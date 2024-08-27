Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bank of Siauliai AB Aktie [Valor: 1024203 / ISIN: LT0000102253]
27.08.2024

Šiauliu Bankas AB plans a Senior Preferred note offering, subject to market conditions

Bank of Siauliai AB
THIS NOTICE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINE BENDROVE ŠIAULIU BANKAS.

On 27 August 2024, the Management Board of Šiauliu Bankas AB approved a potential benchmark-size Senior Preferred note offering which would follow subject to market conditions.

Šiauliu Bankas AB has mandated Citigroup, Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Morgan Stanley and Šiauliu Bankas AB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on 27th August. Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

This communication is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt   



