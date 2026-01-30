Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9159 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’186 -3.6%  Bitcoin 63’493 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7682 0.4%  Öl 69.5 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Krypto-Exodus: Warum Anleger Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co. zahlreich nach unten schicken
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie: Geschäftsführung der Servisa-Stiftungen abgegeben
Idorsia-Aktie: Langzeitdaten zu Lucerastat bei Fabry-Krankheit sollen auf Kongress präsentiert werden
Goldpreis: Januar könnte stärkster Monatsgewinn seit 1980 werden
Deshalb fängt sich der US-Dollar gegenüber dem Euro und Franken
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Orsted Aktie 3697804 / DK0060094928

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.01.2026 08:00:15

Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6

Orsted
17.32 CHF -3.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6

30-Jan-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

30.1.2026 08:00:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted will present its annual report for 2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026. The report will be released at approx. 8:00 CET.

In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Full-Year Results 2025.

Presentation slides will be available in the morning on the day of the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com).

For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Michael Korsgaard
+45 99 55 95 52
Globalmedia@orsted.com

Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

About Ørsted
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 416621
EQS News ID: 2268516

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service