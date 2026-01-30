Orsted Aktie 3697804 / DK0060094928
30.01.2026 08:00:15
Ørsted to present its annual report for 2025 on February 6
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
30.1.2026 08:00:00 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Ørsted will present its annual report for 2025 on Friday, February 6, 2026. The report will be released at approx. 8:00 CET.
In connection with the presentation of the annual report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET. The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted Full-Year Results 2025.
Presentation slides will be available in the morning on the day of the earnings call at Investors | Ørsted (orsted.com).
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations
Investor Relations
About Ørsted
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
