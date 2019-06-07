07.06.2019 16:51:00

­Vuzix to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announces that the Company will be webcasting its annual shareholder meeting Thursday, June 13, 2019, commencing at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET).

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

Following the formal portion of the meeting, Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will provide a corporate update. Representatives from Verizon, The Bowie Group, LoigistiVIEW and Plessey will also present on various industry topics of relevance to Vuzix' business and markets.

Event:

2019 Vuzix Annual Shareholder Meeting



Location:

DoubleTree Hotel, 1111 Jefferson Road, Rochester, New York



Date:

June 13, 2019



Time:

10:30 AM Eastern Time (ET)



Webcast:

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eX-9v-pMTLCzpwLRMmRe-Q 



Conference ID:

510-053-085

Audio Only:

  • US-only listeners: 646-876-9923 or 669-900-6833
  • International listeners: Listeners in other countries can find their dial-in access numbers by following this link: https://zoom.us/zoomconference
  • Please enter the above conference ID after dialing in.

The formal meeting and presentation will be webcasted during the event, and as a courtesy to shareholders who are unable to attend the event or view the live webcast, the Company will provide a link to the recording of the event for approximately 30 days on its website. Please check back with the Vuzix website for webcast details and links at http://ir.vuzix.com/presentations.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 153 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit Vuzix website,  Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

