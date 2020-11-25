­NICCOLO CHENGDU Hosts Niccolo Lectures

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Niccolo Chengdu co-hosted its renowned Niccolo Lectures event themed 'Leaders in Style - She Grows' with SheLeads, a professional network at jewel-box designed venue, The Conservatory. Fashionistas, experienced devotees, business pioneers, contemporary chic lifestyle practitioners, and media partners were invited to discuss topics surrounding female leadership over an afternoon showcasing Niccolo's signature experiences.

The event aimed to bring together leaders and representatives from different industries to enhance the professional network of all women in China and propel female leadership development forward. During the Lecture, leaders actively shared their unique thoughts and ideas and provided advice on practical strategies, covering three main subjects including How women support women, How to create a diverse and inclusive workplace and How to encourage more two-way conversations.

Guest speaker, Ms Yang Ling, Group HR Director of Zhaopin.com West China Region, provided an analysis of the status of modern women in the workplace from a human resources perspective and emphasised the importance of alliances in female networks and communities. Meanwhile, diversified social corporate responsibility and inclusive workplace environment issues also triggered conversation and captivated discussion among the audience. As important allies for female leadership, male leaders including the Australian Consul-General in Chengdu, Mr Christopher Lim and Licensee & Curator of TED x Chengdu, Mr Chuck Shen, also shared their insightful opinions. To culminate the occasion, outstanding members of SheLeads were presented with the prestigious 2020 Female Leadership Yearly Awards.

Mr Michael Ganster, General Manager of Niccolo Chengdu joined the event saying, "It is a great pleasure to co-host the Niccolo Lectures event 'Leaders in Style - She Grows' with SheLeads, a network for all professional females in China to be connected, mentored and empowered. We thank all the invited guests from different industries and backgrounds including human resources, education, consulates, chambers of commerce, medical and insurance, art and culture and key opinion leaders, who gathered at Niccolo Chengdu to connect with each other, share brilliant ideas, and support female leadership development. As one of our brand signatures experiences, this event created a unique thought-leadership outcome inspiring ideas and unforgettable experiences, reflecting our brand's mantra 'New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures'. Niccolo Chengdu will continue to provide the floor to entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, designers, artists and celebrities to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys."

