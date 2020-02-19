­­­Tosca to Provide Wegmans with Reusable Containers for Case-Ready Meat

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, an innovator in reusable packaging and supply chain solutions, announced today that it is working with grocery retailer Wegmans Food Markets to ship the grocer's case-ready meat products in reusable plastic containers (RPCs). This packaging change allows Wegmans to continue its sustainability packaging leadership by preventing more than 1 million pounds of corrugated entering the supply stream.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, Wegmans is focused on reducing waste and identifying more sustainable packaging alternatives. "We need to ensure packaging is functional and performs as expected, but we also want it to be environmentally responsible," said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans' Category Merchant, Packaging and Sustainability. "Switching to RPCs help us reach our sustainability goals by eliminating a significant amount of packaging waste."

In addition to sustainability benefits, RPCs deliver transportation efficiencies. Due to their superior strength and structural integrity, RPCs allow for higher stacking and improved cube utilization. This means more product per pallet, more product per truck, and fewer trucks on the road.

"Tosca is dedicated to helping retailers optimize their supply chain but decreasing costs is only one piece of the puzzle for retailers that have aggressive sustainability goals," says Eric Frank, president and CEO of Tosca. "That's why we're excited to partner with Wegmans—not only will we help them reach their sustainable packaging goals, but we'll also help them lower transportation costs, reduce shrink, and improve product quality at the same time."

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a leading provider of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of markets including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, and cheese. Our proven RPC system is a smarter way to move fresh product safely from source to shelf, substantially reducing shrink and labor cost, maintaining product quality, and optimizing overall supply chain efficiency for retailers, growers, and suppliers.

