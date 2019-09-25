25.09.2019 01:44:00

­­­­Plantlife Cannabis Opens Two More Locations!

EDMONTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Plantlife Cannabis, an independent cannabis retailer, is opening the doors to two brand new locations in Alberta this week. The new locations include Fort Saskatchewan, which opened on Monday, September 23, 2019; and Wainwright, which opens at 4:20pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Recently, Plantlife Cannabis appeared on The Growth Op website as one of the top ten cannabis companies to work with as voted by Indeed job seekers. Plantlife rated third on the list and was the only retail store supplier listed.

These two new locations in Fort Saskatchewan and Wainwright will make twelve Plantlife Cannabis stores in Alberta, with the first in Lloydminster, AB having opened in October of last year. Other locations include:

Airdrie, AB
Grande Prairie, AB
Okotoks, AB
Cochrane, AB
Chestermere, AB
St. Albert, AB
Spruce Grove, AB
Edmonton (Jagare Ridge), AB
Fort McMurray, AB
Lloydminster, AB

Plantlife Cannabis has additional locations currently being built in Alberta including Lethbridge, Calgary and additional stores in Edmonton. Plus, locations are currently being finalized and built in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia.

Plantlife Cannabis welcomes customers with the best information and educational experience as an independent, adult-use cannabis retailer. Guests are provided with a wide variety of products and accessories, but education and information is the most important part of helping guests.

