Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'209 0.0%  SPI 14'603 0.1%  Dow 37'593 -0.3%  DAX 16'563 -0.4%  Euro 0.9366 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'443 -0.3%  Gold 2'032 -1.1%  Bitcoin 37'040 1.6%  Dollar 0.8611 0.6%  Öl 79.2 0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Stadler Rail217818Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Top News
Manpower-Aktie vorbörslich fester: Manpower Group erhält neuen Schweiz-Chef
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung für Deutsche Bank-Aktie von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktienempfehlung UBS-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Jefferies & Company Inc. gibt Merck-Aktie Buy
JP Morgan Chase & Co. beurteilt Commerzbank-Aktie mit Neutral
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

OSB Group Aktie [Valor: 57624217 / ISIN: GB00BLDRH360]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2024 14:17:17

£3 Billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme Publication of Final Terms – Series 2024-1

finanzen.net zero OSB Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

OSB Group
4.33 GBP 1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OSB GROUP PLC
16 January 2024

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
£3 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS – SERIES 2024-1

The following final terms (the "Final Terms”) are available for viewing:

Issue of GBP 400,000,000 Fixed Rate Resetting Notes due 16 January 2030 (ISINXS2747270986) (Series 2024-1) (the "Notes”) under the £3 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme of OSB Group PLC (the "Programme”).

Please read the disclaimer below "Disclaimer - Intended Addressees" before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below.

To view the Final Terms, paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.osb.co.uk/investors/debt-investors/emtn-programme/

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This website is not provided for, nor is it directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person, or you are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Dionne Mortley-Forde
Group Head of Company Secretariat                         t: 01634 848 944

Investor relations
Alastair Pate
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                   t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick                                                                            

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer                                     t:  020 7404 5959


DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the base prospectus published in respect of the Programme on 5 April 2023 as supplemented by the supplemental base prospectus published on 23 August 2023 (the "Base Prospectus”) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only (as further specified in the Base Prospectus) and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Base Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon your compliance with the above requirement.

This publication of the Final Terms does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OSB Group PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

12:44 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
11:58 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
11:16 Index feiert Geburtstag: 40 Jahre FTSE® 100
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.01.2024
09:03 SMI ohne Esprit
09:00 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
07:29 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
11.01.24 Short-Term Options in Commodities: Potential Benefits and Applications
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'622.04 19.44 SMIR9U
Short 11'847.99 13.97 OESSMU
Short 12'290.54 8.94 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'208.39 16.01.2024 14:11:29
Long 10'720.96 19.96 SSQMQU
Long 10'480.00 12.84
Long 10'023.95 8.94 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenabflüsse: Bitcoin-Vermögen der Kryptobörsen schmilzt dahin - warum das sogar positiv sein könnte
SoftwareONE-Aktie fällt: SoftwareONE lehnt Bain-Capital-Angebot ab
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Santhera lanciert Agamree zuerst in Deutschland - weltweite Premiere
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
DocMorris-Aktie freundlich: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Swiss Steel-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Luzerner Regierung erwägt potenzielle Unterstützungsmassnahmen für Swiss Steel
Neue Pläne für Ethereum: Vitalik Buterin feilt an Roadmap
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von 5 Milliarden Franken - Analysten überzeugt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit