18.10.2019 10:20:00

 Basware Appoints Justin Sadler-Smith as General Manager

Basware (BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions and e-invoicing, is pleased to welcome Justin Sadler-Smith as its General Manager in the UK and Ireland.

Sadler-Smith brings a wealth of experience in supply chain and procurement solutions, having held senior roles at SAP Ariba, IBM and Emptoris. He will work to advise customers on how to achieve greater outcomes, improve their cost management and drive shareholder value.

"Justin has a proven track record of harnessing innovative technologies to lead enterprise cloud software companies to a new level of digital transformation,” said Paul Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer at Basware. "With more than 25 years in the supply chain and procurement world and a wealth of experience in developing alliances and partnerships, we’re very pleased to have him lead BasWare in this important market.”

"Procurement and AP are now centre-stage in terms of driving business agility and Basware has long been an industry leader in both,” said Sadler-Smith. "I’m thrilled to join Basware and lead the UK & Ireland team. It is critically important, particularly for UK-based organisations, to be nimble in this increasingly volatile business climate. Basware is uniquely positioned to support informed decisions and therefore react to change at pace,” said Sadler-Smith.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BasWare OyjShs 19.20 0.17% BasWare OyjShs

