30.12.2020 20:15:00

$911.2 Million Worldwide Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$911.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$526.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $246.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Veterinary Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$246.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$330.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Abaxis, Inc.
  • Alfa Wassermann, Inc.
  • ARKRAY, Inc.
  • Biochemical Systems International Srl
  • Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH
  • Diconex SA
  • ELITech Group
  • Eurolyser DiagnostiCA GmbH
  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n5qex

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

pagehit