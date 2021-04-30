SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’913 6.6%  Dollar 0.9131 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

30.04.2021 23:30:00

$823.5 Million Worldwide Silver Wound Dressing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silver Wound Dressing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silver Wound Dressing estimated at US$823.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$742.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Silver Wound Dressing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • 3M Company
  • Acelity LP
  • Argentum Medical
  • B.Braun Melsungen
  • BSN Medical
  • ConvaTec Inc.
  • Hollister Wound Care
  • Integra Lifesciences Corporation
  • Kinetic Concepts
  • Medline Industries
  • Smith & Nephew Plc

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfquz

﻿

