|
30.04.2021 23:30:00
$823.5 Million Worldwide Silver Wound Dressing Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silver Wound Dressing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Silver Wound Dressing estimated at US$823.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.
Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$742.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $221.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Silver Wound Dressing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$221.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$259.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- 3M Company
- Acelity LP
- Argentum Medical
- B.Braun Melsungen
- BSN Medical
- ConvaTec Inc.
- Hollister Wound Care
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- Kinetic Concepts
- Medline Industries
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfquz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/823-5-million-worldwide-silver-wound-dressing-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301281225.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Inside Fonds
Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen gehen sehr schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte vor dem Wochenende mehrmals die Richtung. Letztlich ging es abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag ebenfalls volatil. An der Wall dominierTen am Freitag die Bären. In Asien waren vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste zu sehen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}