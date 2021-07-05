SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’791 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’064 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.1%  Öl 76.9 1.2% 
05.07.2021 18:15:00

$79.6 Billion Worldwide Earthmoving Equipment Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earthmoving Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Earthmoving Equipment estimated at US$79.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$98.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Excavators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$28.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Backhoes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Earthmoving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

Compaction Equipment Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR

In the global Compaction Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • Atlas Copco
  • Bharat Earth Movers Limited
  • Bobcat Company
  • Case Construction Equipment
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  • New Holland Construction
  • The Liebherr Group (Bulle)
  • Track Marshall
  • Volvo Construction Equipment

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyz761

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/79-6-billion-worldwide-earthmoving-equipment-industry-to-2027---impact-analysis-of-covid-19--301325516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
10:12 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
05:55 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullishe Konsolidierung unter Rekordhoch / Netflix – Wird das Dreieck gesprengt?
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
Jeremy Grantham: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist gekommen
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Tesla will autonomes Fahren durch Bau eines Supercomputers vorantreiben
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Sonova-Aktie gibt nach: Sonova-Aktionär Capital Group baut Beteiligung aus
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Landis+Gyr schliesst Vertrag über Netzmodernisierungsprojekt in USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit