$678.28 Million Growth in Global Trampoline Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Jumpking International, JumpSport Inc., and Multiplay International Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the trampoline market. The market is segmented by product (round trampolines, rectangular and square trampolines, and others), end-user (commercial and individual), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Trampoline Market: Key Findings

Trampoline market value to grow by USD 678.28 million at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 4% CAGR during 2021-2025 42% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the round trampolines segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Trampoline market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Trampoline Market: Growth Drivers

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with the use of trampolines is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Bouncing on a trampoline is considered one of the most effective cardio exercises that help in reducing fat. It evens out the pressure across all the muscles in the body and helps relieve stress. This significantly increases the lymphatic flow which helps in eliminating toxins and other unwanted waste in the body. Moreover, the use of trampoline increases the gravitational force on the body and helps improve bone density, thereby significantly reducing the risk of a fracture. Many such health benefits associated with trampolines are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Increasing use of trampolines in gyms and growing penetration of e-commerce will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Trampoline Market: Major Vendors

Jumpking International

Jumpking International operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as Mossy Oak Trampoline with Enclosure, BB Hoop Volleyball Court Foot Step 2020 and other products.

JumpSport Inc.

JumpSport Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers products such as Alleyoop, Jumpsport Classic, Jumpsport Elite and other products.

Multiplay International Ltd.

Multiplay International Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers trampoline park equipment.

