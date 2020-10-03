$676.3 Million Worldwide Chilled Beam System Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chilled Beam System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 381-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Chilled Beam System Market to Reach US$676.3 Million by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chilled Beam System estimated at US$317.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$676.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Active Chilled Beam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.1% CAGR to reach US$139 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive Chilled Beam segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Chilled Beam System market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Chilled Beam System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$91.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.83% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$126.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$126.9 Million by the year 2027.

Multi-Service Chilled Beam Segment Corners a 50.2% Share in 2020

In the global Multi-Service Chilled Beam segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$120 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$252 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$101.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Caverion Corporation

FlaktGroup

Frenger Systems Ltd.

Ftf Group Climate

Lindab AB

Mestek, Inc.

Oy Halton Group Ltd.

Price Industries

Swegon

Systemair AB

Titus Hvac

TROX GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chilled Beam System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44



