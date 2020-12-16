SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’155 -0.2%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0796 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’865 0.6%  Bitcoin 18’805 9.2%  Dollar 0.8851 -0.1%  Öl 51.1 0.8% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
16.12.2020 22:45:00

$627.6 Million Worldwide Boat Steering Systems Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boat Steering Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Boat Steering Systems Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Boat Steering Systems estimated at US$627.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Inboard, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$248.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outboard segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $169.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Boat Steering Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$169.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Sterndrive Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR

In the global Sterndrive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Excel Controlinkage Pvt. Ltd.
  • HyDrive Engineering Pty Ltd.
  • Hypro Developments Ltd.
  • Kobelt Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Lecomble & Schmitt
  • Lewmar Limited
  • Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine
  • SeaStar Solutions
  • Twin Disc, Inc.
  • Uflex USA
  • Vetus B. V.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Boat Steering Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4zwyz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/627-6-million-worldwide-boat-steering-systems-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301194201.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 367.90
3.17 %
Swiss Re 83.62
3.01 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.60
2.53 %
Roche Hldg G 308.00
1.60 %
Lonza Grp 548.40
1.33 %
The Swatch Grp 233.00
0.26 %
CS Group 11.29
0.18 %
ABB 24.01
0.00 %
Sika 228.90
-0.04 %
Geberit 526.00
-0.19 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:59
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:56
Vontobel: Streamingdienste blicken auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr zurück
09:14
SMI bleibt in Abwärtsspirale hängen
15.12.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV
15.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
09.12.20
Schroders: Warum die Unternehmenskultur wichtig ist - und wie man sie bewertet
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Warum der Anteil an US Underlyings zunimmt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs warnt vor einem möglichen Crash am US-Markt
PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
ams-Aktien im Zuge ermutigender Berichte zum iPhone-Absatz bei Apple gesucht
Moderna-Aktie leichter: US-Arzneimittelagentur sieht hohe Wirksamkeit bei Corona-Impfstoff
Credit Suisse bekräftigt Mittelfristziele - CS-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus
Huber+Suhner-Aktie in Rot: Huber + Suhner Ziel von Cyberattacke - Produktion steht still
BioNTech-Aktie steigt: EMA-Entscheidung über Zulassung von Impfstoff am 21. Dezember
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Mittwoch in Grün. Die Wall Street bot positive und negative Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes verfolgten zur Wochenmitte eine freundliche Grundtendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit