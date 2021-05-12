SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’803 -1.4%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0976 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’821 -0.9%  Bitcoin 49’352 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9084 0.6%  Öl 69.3 0.9% 
12.05.2021 20:45:00

$60.9 Billion Worldwide OEM Coatings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OEM Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OEM Coatings estimated at US$60.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Powder Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$37.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water-Borne Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The OEM Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Solvent-Borne Coatings Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Solvent-Borne Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

  • 3M Company
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Jotun
  • Kansai Paints Co.
  • Nippon Paints Holdings Co.
  • PPG Industries
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Valspar Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpdkre


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/60-9-billion-worldwide-oem-coatings-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301289931.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:31 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:51 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
10:33 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
09:12 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Wall Street tiefrot -- SMI geht im Plus in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst mit positivem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
Amazon-Aktie schwächer: Jeff Bezos verkauft Aktien im Wert von 6,7 Milliarden Dollar - EU-Gericht kippt Steuernachforderungen
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple wird Ziel einer Sammelklage in Grossbritannien
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Bayer startet überraschend gut ins Jahr - Ausblick vorerst bestätigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit