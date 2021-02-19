|
$6.7 Billion Worldwide Financial Analytics Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Financial Analytics Market to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Financial Analytics estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Data Integration Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consulting and Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Financial Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
Database Management System (DBMS) Segment to Record 11% CAGR
In the global Database Management System (DBMS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Deloitte Consulting LLP
- FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)
- Hitachi Consulting Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Symphony Teleca
- Tableau Software, Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Financial Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
