26.11.2020 23:00:00

$6.7 Billion UHT Processing Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UHT Processing Market by Mode of Operation, End-Product Form (Liquid, Semi-Liquid), Application (Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Dairy Alternatives) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UHT processing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5%, during the forecasted period, from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025.

The growth in the UHT processing market is attributed to an increase in demand for food & beverage products having an extended shelf life, with limited or no nutritional changes compared to other sterilization processes, while reducing the costs of logistics and storage. Huge capital investments are the major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

By mode of operation, the indirect segment is projected to dominate the UHT processing market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the indirect UHT processing segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2020. The indirect UHT processing method involves heat exchangers which heat the food product indirectly causing lesser damage to the protein molecules. Due to this, indirect heating is done majorly for dairy products.

The liquid segment in the UHT processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

Based on the end-product form, the liquid segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2020. Increased economic growth is one of the major factors for the growth of this segment in UHT processing market. As most essential products such as milk, juices, and other dairy products such as buttermilk are liquid, this segment dominates the UHT processing market for the processing of liquid end-products. The market for UHT processing in the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing for liquid UHT treated products.

The milk segment in the UHT processing market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

Based on application, the milk segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the UHT processing market in 2020. Milk is a highly perishable food, which means that it needs to be stored and distributed for consumption without spoilage. Need for longer shelf life for milk is projected to boost the demand for UHT processing market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Food & Beverage Products with an Extended Shelf Life
  • Marginal Nutritional Changes in Products Such as Milk
  • Reduction in Logistics and Storage Costs
  • Growing Need for Pasteurized Milk to Combat Raw Milk Outbreaks
  • Emergence of New Technologies to Increase Productivity

Restraints

  • High Capital Investment

Opportunities

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Opens a Potential for Developing Uht-Based Health Drinks
  • Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific, African, and South American Countries

Challenges

  • High Product Quality Requirement for UHT Treatment
  • Variations in Environmental Mandates Across Regions

Value Chain

  • Material Input
  • UHT Processing Equipment
  • Packaging
  • Distribution & Marketing of UHT Processed Products

Patent Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Impact of COVID-19 on the UHT Processing Market

Case Studies

  • A Leading UHT Processing Provider Partner with a Prominent Milk Producing Company and to Target a Projected Revenue of USD 200 Million
  • A Leading Milk Manufacturer Acquire an Aseptic Packaging Provider to Meet the Rising Consumer Demand

Market Ecosystem

Company Profiles

  • Tetra Laval International S.A.
  • Gea Group
  • Alfa Laval
  • Spx Flow
  • Elecster Oyj
  • Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery
  • Microthermics
  • Reda S.P.A.
  • Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery
  • Tessa I.E.C Group
  • Stephan Machinery GmbH
  • Goma Engineering
  • Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  • Jbt
  • Neologic Engineers Private Ltd.
  • M&E Trading GmbH & Co Kg
  • Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Machine Point Group
  • Krones Ag
  • Paul Mueller Company
  • Ima Group
  • Feldmeier Equipment Inc.
  • Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V
  • Highland Equipment Inc.
  • Repute Engineers Private Limited

pagehit