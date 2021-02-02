SMI 10’804 0.6%  SPI 13’477 0.7%  Dow 30’799 1.9%  DAX 13’835 1.6%  Euro 1.0805 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’590 1.7%  Gold 1’838 -1.2%  Bitcoin 31’869 5.9%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 57.4 2.2% 
02.02.2021 20:30:00

$575.6 Million Worldwide Methyl Ester Sulfonate Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Methyl Ester Sulfonate - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Methyl Ester Sulfonate Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Ester Sulfonate estimated at US$575.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Detergents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$737.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Personal Care segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $155.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The Methyl Ester Sulfonate market in the U. S. is estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$232.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Dish Wash Segment to Record 8.3% CAGR

In the global Dish Wash segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$85.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$143.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Guangzhou Keylink Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • KLK Oleo
  • Lion Corporation
  • Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co., Ltd
  • Stepan Company
  • The Chemithon Corporation
  • Wilmar International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Methyl Ester Sulfonate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

