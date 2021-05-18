SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0973 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’016 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8977 -0.6%  Öl 68.5 -1.6% 

18.05.2021 23:00:00

$53.8 Billion Worldwide Chlorella Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chlorella - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Chlorella estimated at US$53.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Chlorella Vulgaris, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$29.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chlorella Pyrenoidosa segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Chlorella market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Chlorella Ellipsoidea Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR

In the global Chlorella Ellipsoidea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured):

  • Femico
  • Gong Bih
  • King Dnarmsa
  • Like Chlorella
  • Lvanqi
  • Sun Chlorella
  • Taiwan Chlorella
  • Tianjian
  • Tianjin Norland Biotech
  • Vedan
  • Wilson
  • Wuli Lvqi
  • Yaeyama

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 45

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dj3eir

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/53-8-billion-worldwide-chlorella-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301294218.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

