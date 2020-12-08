SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’174 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0765 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’870 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’685 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8893 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.3% 

08.12.2020 23:15:00

$5.4 Billion Worldwide Release Coatings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Release Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Release Coatings Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Release Coatings estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.

Silicone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Silicone segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Release Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • DowDupont Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Hitac Adhesives and Coatings Inc.
  • Mayzo, Inc.
  • Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
  • Omnova Solutions, Inc.
  • Product Release Europe Limited
  • Rayven, Inc.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Release Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

