 $48.4 Trillion Worldwide Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market | 16.04.21
16.04.2021 22:45:00

$48.4 Trillion Worldwide Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Content Management (ECM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) estimated at US$48.4 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$129 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$95.2 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Trillion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Trillion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.4 Trillion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 10 Featured):

  • Adobe
  • Alfresco
  • Ascend Software
  • Atlassian
  • Box
  • DOMA Technologies
  • Everteam
  • Fabasoft
  • GRM Information Management
  • Hyland
  • IBM
  • Laserfiche
  • M-Files
  • Microsoft
  • Newgen Software
  • Nuxeo
  • OpenText
  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • SER Group
  • Systemware
  • Veeva
  • Xerox

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 10

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32m6sc


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/48-4-trillion-worldwide-enterprise-content-management-ecm-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301270592.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

