$4.9 Bn Shrimp Feed Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shrimp Feed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shrimp feed market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2011-2018.



Shrimp feed is produced so as to fulfil the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimps. It assists in regulating adequate levels of vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids and fatty acids amongst the shrimps. The common components of shrimp feed include fish oil, fish and squid meal, cereal flour and various additives. Shrimp feed helps to improve production cycles, harvest per unit area and profitability while reducing environmental contamination caused by shrimp farming.



One of the primary factors catalysing the growth of the shrimp feed market is changing dietary patterns coupled with the rising health awareness amongst consumers. This has led to a tremendous demand for healthy shrimp, thereby positively influencing the expansion of the market.



Moreover, the commercialisation of vannamei shrimp due to a strong demand from both the developing as well as the developed nations has also been driving this demand. Some of the factors further propelling the market are rising disposable incomes, population growth and improving shrimp farming practices.



Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2024.



Market Summary:



Based on type, the market has been segmented as grower, finisher and starter. Currently, grower shrimp feed dominates the market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of ingredients, soybean meal represents the largest segment, followed by fish meal, wheat flour, fish oil and others.



Based on additives, the market is segregated as vitamins and proteins, fatty acids, antibiotics, antioxidants, feed enzymes and others. Amongst these, vitamins and proteins exhibit a clear dominance in the market.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the total global market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global shrimp feed market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global shrimp feed market?

Which are the popular types of shrimp feed in the global market?

What are the key ingredients in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the major additives in the global shrimp feed market?

What are the price trends in the shrimp feed market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global shrimp feed market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global shrimp feed market?

What is the degree of competition in the global shrimp feed market?

How is shrimp feed manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Shrimp Feed Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Ingredients

5.6 Market Breakup by Additives

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Input Suppliers

5.10.3 Shrimp Feed Manufacturers

5.10.4 Marketing

5.10.5 Distribution

5.10.6 Export

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Grower

6.2 Finisher

6.3 Starter



7 Market Breakup by Ingredients

7.1 Soybean Meal

7.2 Fish Meal

7.3 Wheat Flour

7.4 Fish Oil

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Additives

8.1 Vitamins and Proteins

8.2 Fatty Acids

8.3 Antioxidants

8.4 Feed Enzymes

8.5 Antibiotics

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Key Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Latin America

9.3 Europe

9.4 North America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 Shrimp Feed Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Players Profiles

11.3.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)

11.3.2 Cargill

11.3.3 Skretting (A Nutreco Company)

11.3.4 Biomar

11.3.5 Guangdong Yuehai Feed Group Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ncyfn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4-9-bn-shrimp-feed-market---global-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast-2019-2024--300884956.html

SOURCE Research and Markets