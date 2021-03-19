SMI 10’960 -0.1%  SPI 13’850 -0.1%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’725 -0.3%  Euro 1.1047 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’854 -0.3%  Gold 1’737 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’300 1.5%  Dollar 0.9285 0.1%  Öl 64.1 1.9% 

19.03.2021 11:45:00

$38.4 Billion Worldwide Office Peripherals and Products Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Office Peripherals and Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Office Peripherals and Products estimated at US$ 38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 54.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Printers, Scanners & Photocopiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$ 33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Counterfeit Detectors segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Office Peripherals and Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 10.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 11.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Safes, Deposit Boxes & Cash Handlers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • AccuBANKER USA
  • American Shredder, Inc.
  • Ameri-Shred
  • Aurora Corp. of America
  • Billcon Corp.
  • Brother International Corporation
  • Canon, Inc.
  • Dahle North America, Inc.
  • Epson America, Inc.
  • Global Safe Corporation
  • Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
  • HP Development Company, L.P.
  • INKAS Safe Manufacturing
  • International Empire Traders
  • Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
  • Mycica
  • Ozone Group
  • Ricoh Company Ltd.
  • Royal Sovereign
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Staples, Inc.
  • Xerox Corporation
  • Yale (ASSA ABLOY)
  • ZY Tech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Office Peripherals and Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b77vmq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/38-4-billion-worldwide-office-peripherals-and-products-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301250934.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

