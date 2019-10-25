$37.9Bn Plastic Waste Management Industry | Global Market Report - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Waste Management Market by Service (Collection, Recycling), By Polymer Type (PP, LDPE), By Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By End-Use Applications (Packaging, Building & Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic waste management market is projected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2019 to USD 37.9 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The market study covers the plastic waste management market across various segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different services based on collection & transportation, recycling, incineration, landfills, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their service and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the plastic waste management industry.

The growing demand for plastic waste management services is attributed to the increase in awareness programs regarding sustainable waste management practices, stringent law enforcement by governments for the management of plastic waste to reduce solid waste accumulating in landfills, and growing urban population. However, the high cost of using recycled plastics and difficulty in managing the supply chain are projected to pose challenges in the growth of the market.



Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (US), Republic Services (US), Waste Connections Inc (Canada), Clean Harbors (US), Biffa (UK), Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Stericycle (US), and Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany) are the key players operating in the plastic waste management market.

In terms of volume, the recycling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The recycling segment in the plastic waste management market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Factors such as an increase in infrastructural development (in terms of setting up recycling plants) in developing and developed countries, growing concerns about the reduction of landfills, and stringent regulations for plastic recycling are expected to boost the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In terms of volume, the residential segment is projected to be the largest source of plastic waste generation in the plastic waste management market from 2019 to 2024



The residential segment is projected to be the largest source of plastic waste in the plastic waste management market from 2019 to 2025, in terms of volume. The increase in the amount of plastic waste generation by the residential sector is supported by the growing population, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and consequently, the rising consumption of packaged products. The rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of poor waste management practices and increasing disposable income create opportunities for plastic waste management in the residential sector.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall plastic waste management market and its segments and subsegments. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Approach

2.2.1.1 Volume Market

2.2.1.1.1 Approach 1 (Based on Plastic Waste Generation, By Country)

2.2.1.1.2 Approach 2 (Based on Global Solid Waste Generation Market)

2.2.1.2 Value Market

2.2.1.2.1 Approach to Calculate the Market Size (Value) for A Country

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Economies to Register High Growth in the Plastic Waste Management Market

4.2 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Source and Region

4.3 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Service

4.4 Recycled Plastic Waste Market, By End-Use Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced By Governments

5.2.1.2 Increase in Awareness Programs Regarding Sustainable Waste Management Practices

5.2.1.3 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization

5.2.1.4 Reduced Environmental Impact Through Plastic Recycling

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Less Participation of Source Sectors in the Management of Plastic Waste

5.2.2.2 Absence of the Required Framework for Plastic Waste Collection and Segregation

5.2.2.3 Fewer Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise for the Recycling of Plastic Waste

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand From Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Public & Private Sector Partnership Helps Establish A Win-Win Situation to Both

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Using Recycled Plastics

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Managing the Supply Chain



6 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Collection & Transportation

6.3 Recycling

6.4 Incineration

6.5 Landfills/Disposal



7 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Polymer Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Polymer Type

7.1.1.1 The PP Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing in the Plastic Waste Management Market, in Terms of Volume, During the Forecast Period

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1 The PP Segment Dominated the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2018

7.3 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

7.3.1 The LDPE Segment is Projected to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Segment in the Plastic Waste Management Market During the Forecast Period

7.4 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

7.4.1 The HDPE Segment is Estimated to Be the Third-Largest Segment in the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2019

7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

7.5.1 The Wide Properties of PVC Lead to Its Increased DemandFrom Different Applications

7.6 Polyurethane (PUR)

7.6.1 The PUR Segment is Projected to Experience Reduced Growth During the Forecast Period

7.7 Polystyrene (PS)

7.7.1 The Use of Polystyrene in A Wide Range of Applications

7.8 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.8.1 Health Hazards Associated With the Use of PET Polymers Limiting their Growth

7.9 Others

7.9.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Register Slow Growth in the Plastic Waste Management Market During the Forecast Period



8 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Increased Disposable Income, Rapid Urbanization, and Population Growth Have Led to the Increase in the Quantity of Plastic Waste

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 The Industrial Segment is Projected to Be the Second-Largest Contributor of Plastic Waste

8.4 Commercial & Institutional

8.4.1 The Commercial & Institutional Segment is Estimated to Be the Third-Largest in the Plastic Waste Management Market in 2019

8.5 Others

8.5.1 The Others Segment is Projected to Register Slow Growth During the Forecast Period



9 Recycled Plastic Waste Market, By End-Use Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 The Packaging Segment Dominated the Recycled Plastic Waste Market in 2018

9.3 Building & Construction

9.3.1 Growth in Sustainable Construction Driving the Demand for Recycled Plastics in the Building & Construction Segment

9.4 Textile & Clothing

9.4.1 Textile & Clothing Segment Estimated to Be the Third-LargestIn the Recycled Plastic Waste Market in 2019

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Demand for Recycled Plastics in the Automotive Industry Supported By Its Application in the Manufacturing of Vehicle Components

9.6 Furniture

9.6.1 Varied Applications of Plastics in Furniture Products Leading to their High Demand

9.7 Recycled Plastics in Other End-Use Applications

9.7.1 High Growth for Recycled Plastic Waste for Other End-Use Applications



10 Plastic Waste Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 The Chinese Plastic Waste Management Market is Projected to Grow at the Second-Highest Rate By 2024

10.2.1.1.1 China: Laws & Regulations

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 The Packaging Segment, By End-Use Application, is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Recycled Plastic Market By 2024

10.2.2.1.1 Japan: Laws & Regulations

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 India is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Volume

10.2.3.1.1 India: Laws & Regulations

10.2.4 Southeast Asia

10.2.4.1 Southeast Asia is Projected to Witness the Highest Growth in the Asia Pacific Market, in Terms of Value

10.2.4.1.1 Indonesia: Laws & Regulations

10.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.5.1 Recycling is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Method for Plastic Waste Management During the Forecast Period in the Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 The US Was the Largest Producer of Plastic Waste in North America in 2018

10.3.1.1.1 US: Laws & Regulations

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Packaging Segment to Grow at the Highest Cagr, in Terms of Both Volume and Value, in the Canadian Recycled Plastic Market

10.3.2.1.1 Canada: Laws & Regulations

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.3.1 Mexico is Projected to Be the Second-Fastest-Growing Country in the North American Plastic Waste Management Market During the Forecast Period

10.3.3.1.1 Mexico: Laws & Regulations

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 Germany

10.4.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Country-Level Segment in the European Plastic Waste Management Market in 2018

10.4.1.1.1 Germany: Laws & Regulations

10.4.2 UK

10.4.2.1 The UK Accounted for the Third-Largest Country-Level Segment in the European Plastic Waste Management Market in 2018

10.4.2.1.1 UK: Laws & Regulations

10.4.3 France

10.4.3.1 The Incineration Segment Dominated the French Plastic Waste Management Market in 2018

10.4.3.1.1 France: Laws & Regulations

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.4.1 Italy is Projected to Experience Slow Growth in the European Plastic Waste Management Market During the Forecast Period

10.4.5 Russia

10.4.5.1 Russia Accounted for the Second-Largest Country-Level Segment in the European Plastic Waste Management Market in 2018, in Terms of Volume 105

10.4.6 Spain

10.4.6.1 The Spanish Plastic Waste Management Market is Characterized By Significant Plastic Recycling

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

10.4.7.1 The Rest of Europe is Projected to Record the Highest Growth in the European Plastic Waste Management Market By 2024

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Turkey is Estimated to Be the Second-Largest Market for Plastic Waste Management in the Middle East & Africa in 2019, in Terms of Volume114

10.5.1.1.1 Turkey: Laws & Regulations

10.5.2 Nigeria

10.5.2.1 Nigeria is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in the Middle East & Africa, in Terms of Volume, in 2019

10.5.2.1.1 Nigeria: Laws & Regulations

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Packaging Segment Led the South African Recycled Plastic Waste Market, in Terms of Value, in 2018

10.5.3.1.1 South Africa: Laws & Regulations

10.5.4 Egypt

10.5.4.1 Egypt is Projected to Have A High Potential for Growth in the Plastic Waste Management Market

10.5.4.1.1 Egypt: Laws & Regulations

10.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

10.5.5.1 The Rest of MEA Market is Projected to Have A High Potential for Growth in the Plastic Waste Management Market

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Plastic Waste Management Market

10.6.1.1.1 Brazil: Laws & Regulations

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 Argentina Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Plastic Waste Management Market in South America

10.6.2.1.1 Argentina: Laws & Regulations

10.6.3 Rest of South America

10.6.3.1 The Plastic Packaging Segment is Projected to Remain the Largest, in Terms of Consumption, of the Recycled Plastics Market in the Rest of South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Acquisitions

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships & Joint Ventures

11.3.4 Contracts

11.3.5 New Product & Service Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Veolia Environnement

12.2 SUEZ

12.3 Waste Management Inc.

12.4 Republic Services

12.5 Stericycle

12.6 Clean Harbors

12.7 Waste Connections, Inc.

12.8 Covanta Holding Corporation

12.9 Remondis SE & Co. KG

12.10 Biffa

12.11 Other Key Players

12.11.1 Plastic Energy

12.11.2 Krubong-Karich Group

12.11.3 Hahn Plastics

12.11.4 Luxus Limited

12.11.5 United Plastic Recycling

12.11.6 Tm Recycling

12.11.7 Casella Waste Systems

12.11.8 Plasgran



