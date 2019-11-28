|
$35.88 Billion Network Security Software Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018-2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Software - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Security Software market accounted for $11.94 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $35.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as strict regulations and the requirement for compliances to drive the adoption of this software and increasing privacy concerns are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of innovation and budget constraints may hinder the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of cloud-based security technologies and the integration of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities will provide ample opportunities for market growth.
Network Security Software enables guaranteeing the security of its assets including all network traffic. This software is used for protecting against malware, which includes spyware, Trojans, worms, and viruses. Malware can also become very dangerous as it can infect a network. This software handles the threat by scanning for malware entry and regularly tracks files in order to detect anomalies, remove malware, and fix the damage.
By end-user, the government vertical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The government sector that deals with highly confidential data about the nation and its people is accessible and utilized by public with the help of advanced innovations, such as mobile, social media, and cloud which has prompted to a rise in cyber attacks, thefts, and gaining information through unapproved accesses where this software helps in improving the security of information and reduces the danger of unidentified access.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Early adoption of this solution and the presence of several vendors are expected to drive market growth in the region. Businesses in the region are increasingly implementing these solutions to detect and prevent threats at an early stage.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Network Security Software Market, By Deployment Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Premises
5.3 Cloud
6 Global Network Security Software Market, By Organization Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Enterprises
6.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
7 Global Network Security Software Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Managed Services
7.2.2 Professional Services
7.2.2.1 Training and Education
7.2.2.2 Consulting
7.2.2.3 Support and Maintenance
7.2.2.4 Design and Implementation
7.2.2.5 Integration & Deployment
7.3 Solutions
7.3.1 Data Loss Prevention
7.3.2 Firewall
7.3.3 Unified Threat Management
7.3.4 Network Access Control
7.3.5 Endpoint Protection Software
7.3.6 Intrusion Detection System (IDS) /Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
7.3.7 Sandboxing
7.3.8 Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Mitigation
7.3.9 Secure Web Gateways
7.3.10 Vulnerability Scanning
7.3.11 Antivirus/Antimalware
7.3.12 Other Solutions
7.3.12.1 Uniform Resource Locator [URL] Filtering
7.3.12.2 Network and Software Auditing
7.3.12.3 Compliance Management
8 Global Network Security Software Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication
8.3 Aerospace and Defense
8.4 Retail
8.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.6 Energy and Utilities
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Government
8.9 Manufacturing
8.10 Education
8.11 Other End Users
8.11.1 Media and Entertainment (Gaming)
8.11.2 Transport and Logistics
8.11.3 Internet Service Provider (ISP) Hosting
9 Global Network Security Software Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Solarwinds
11.2 Cisco
11.3 Fireeye
11.4 IBM
11.5 GFI Software
11.6 Symantec
11.7 Webroot
11.8 Avast
11.9 Qualys
11.10 Firemon
11.11 Trend Micro
11.12 Bitdefender
11.13 Juniper Networks
11.14 AT&T
11.15 Watchguard
