$3.1Bn Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type, Mode of Application, Major Compounds, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Major Compounds (CAN, UAN, MAP, DAP, and Potassium Nitrate), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid fertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.7%.

Factors such as the growing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, the adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, and rapid growth in greenhouse vegetable production are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The key participants in the liquid fertilizers market include K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), and Sociedad Qumica y Minera de Chile (Chile). These players have been implementing different strategies to achieve growth in the liquid fertilizers market.

The nitrogen segment is projected to be the largest segment in the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Nitrogen is one of the most-widely consumed nutrients among all the macro and microelements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, which produce proteins, and take part in almost every biochemical reaction performed in a plant. Inadequate nitrogen (N) availability in the soil is a common problem that farmers often witness. Therefore, additional liquid nitrogen fertilization is required to eradicate this problem.

Urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium nitrate are commonly available nutrient sources of liquid nitrogen. In addition, various combinations of nutrients are manufactured and used to provide nutrition to plants. Urea is one of the most commonly used sources of nitrogen.

The cereals & grains segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By crop type, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. In addition, due to the increasing demand for crops, such as corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum, across various industries, the consumption of crop protection chemicals is projected to increase for improving the yield of these cereals.

Due to these factors, the segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific held the largest share in the liquid fertilizers market for the cereals & grains segment, majorly due to the high production of crops, including corn, wheat, and rice, in countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for improving the yield of crops in the region.



According to the FAOSTAT, the Asia Pacific region contributed to more than 60% of the global population in 2017, with China and India being two of the most populous countries in the world. Hence, the increase in food demand from this region has led to a surge in the use of liquid fertilizers.

The growth rate of the Japanese market is also projected to be high as compared to that of the other regions, due to the adoption of precise and advanced systems for farming, as well as controlled-environment agriculture. There are more global players in the market that are focusing on entering the Asia Pacific region through the adoption of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions or partnerships.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in demand from countries such as India and China. The high cost of these fertilizers is a key factor inhibiting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Liquid Fertilizers Market

4.2 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Type

4.3 Asia Pacific: Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type and Country

4.4 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application & Region

4.5 Liquid Fertilizers Market Share: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroindicators

5.2.1 Increase in Production of Fruits & Vegetables

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Enhanced High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.1.2 Ease of Use and Application of Liquid Fertilizers

5.3.1.3 Adoption of Precision Farming and Protected Agriculture

5.3.1.4 Increase in Environmental Concerns

5.3.1.5 Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Handling Costs

5.3.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Application Practices Among Farmers

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2 Increase in the Production and Yield of Crops

5.3.3.3 Need to Improve Pasture Production

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Growth in Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.4.2 Unfavorable Regulatory Standards

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Prominent Companies

5.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)

5.5.3 End Users

5.5.4 Key Influencers

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Regulatory Framework

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 US

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Australia

5.7.4 China



6 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nitrogen

6.2.1 Nitrogen to Be A Key Segment in Asian and North American Countries

6.3 Phosphorus

6.3.1 Liquid Phosphorus Fertilizers Gaining Importance for Fruits & Vegetables Cultivation in Asia Pacific

6.4 Potassium

6.4.1 Most Widely Used Liquid Potassium Sources for Agricultural Crops

6.5 Micronutrients

6.5.1 Boron and Iron-Based Micronutrients Holds Significant Usage Among Farmers in This Segment



7 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Major Compound

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

7.2.1 Suitable for Effective Uptake of Nitrogen Along the Crop Roots

7.3 Urea-Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

7.3.1 Uan has Been Gaining Growth as for Its Application in Fertigation Methods

7.4 Potassium Nitrate

7.4.1 Potassium Nitrate is Frequently Used in Foliar Sprays Or Fertigation, Owing to Its Quick Water-Solubility

7.5 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

7.5.1 Most Widely Used in Fruit & Vegetable Growing Regions of Asia Pacific

7.6 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

7.6.1 Mostly Adopted in Highly Alkaline Soils

7.7 Others



8 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Macro Indicators

8.1.1 Crop Cultivation Pattern

8.2 Connected Market: Npk (N + P2o5 + K2o) Fertilizers

8.3 Introduction

8.4 Cereals & Grains

8.4.1 Cereals & Grains to Account for the Largest Demand in Asia and North America

8.4.1.1 Corn

8.4.1.2 Wheat

8.4.1.3 Rice

8.4.1.4 Others

8.5 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.5.1 High Application of Nitrogen Fertilizers Gaining Importance for Cash-Rich Oilseed & Pulse Crops

8.5.1.1 Soybean

8.5.1.2 Others

8.6 Fruits & Vegetables

8.6.1 Growers Need to Produce More Crops in A Limited Amount of Arable Land, Due to Which the Application of Liquid Fertilizers in Fruits and Vegetables is Increasing

8.7 Others



9 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Soil

9.2.1 Soil Application is One of the Most Widely Used Methods for Agricultural Crops in the Liquid Fertilizers Market, Particularly in the Asia Pacific Countries

9.3 Foliar

9.3.1 Foliar Application in the Liquid Fertilizers Market Helps in Catering to the Nutritional Deficiencies in Plants, Which is One of the Key Driving Factors for the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

9.4 Fertigation

9.4.1 The Fertigation Segment Continues to Be A Leading Segment in the Liquid Fertilizers Market in the Asian and North American Countries

9.5 Agricultural Fields

9.6 Hydroponics

9.7 Others



10 Liquid Fertilizers Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Established Players in the Market are Focusing on Developing Liquid Fertilizer Products

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Growth in Demand From the Food Processing Industry for Cereals & Grains to Drive the Market

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Wider Emphasis of the Mexican Government on the Application of Nitrogenous Liquid Fertilizers on A Variety of Food Crops Impacts the Demand for Liquid Fertilizers in the Country

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Russia

10.3.1.1 The Increase in the Share of Nitrogen in Npk Consumption is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market

10.3.2 Spain

10.3.2.1 Implementation of A Strong Irrigation System in the Country to Drive the Growth of the Market

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Reducing Arable Land in the Country has Increased the Demand for Liquid Fertilizers in the Country

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 The Growth in Demand for Cereals and Grains From the Feed and Food Sectors to Drive the Growth in the Market

10.3.5 Ireland

10.3.5.1 The Need to Achieve Sustainability in Food Production is Projected to Drive Growth in the Market

10.3.6 UK

10.3.6.1 High Dependence of the Feed Industry on Cereals Produced Domestically is A Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Market

10.3.7 Ukraine

10.3.7.1 Increase in International Demand for Wheat to Drive the Growth of the Market

10.3.8 Rest of Europe

10.3.8.1 The Need for Gaining Self-Sufficiency in the Production of Cereals & Grains is Projected to Drive Growth in the Market

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 High Growth in Nitrogen- and Phosphorus-Based Liquid Fertilizer Consumption Observed in the Country

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Growth in the Market for Nitrogenous Fertilizers to Drive the Adoption of Innovative Liquid Fertilizers in the Country

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Advance Agricultural Practices are Driving the Growth of the Liquid Fertilizers Market

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Increase in Consumption of Liquid Fertilizers and Decreasing Arable Land are the Key Factors Driving the Liquid Fertilizers Market in the Country

10.4.5 Vietnam

10.4.5.1 Increase in Agricultural Productivity and Improvement in Farmer Income are Factors Enhancing the Demand for Liquid Fertilizers in the Country

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 The Use of Essential Liquid Fertilizers Grades has Provided A Great Opportunity to the Farmers for Increasing Their Crop Production in the Country

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.2.1 Rise in Government Support to Farmers for the Usage of Liquid Fertilizers to Contribute to the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.1.1 High Growth in Nitrogenous Liquid Fertilizers Consumption Observed in the Country

10.6.2 Turkey

10.6.2.1 Growth in Government Support for the Usage of Liquid Fertilizers

10.6.3 Others in RoW



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Expansions

11.3.3 New Product Launches

11.3.4 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Nutrien Ltd.

12.2 Yara International ASA

12.3 Israel Chemical Ltd.

12.4 K+S Aktiengesellschaft

12.5 Sociedad Qumica Y Minera De Chile (SQM)

12.6 The Mosaic Company

12.7 Eurochem Group

12.8 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

12.9 OCP Group

12.10 OCI Nitrogen

12.11 Wilbur-Ellis Company

12.12 Compass Minerals

12.13 Kugler

12.14 Haifa Group

12.15 Compo Expert GmbH

12.16 Agroliquid

12.17 Plant Food Company, Inc.

12.18 Foxfarm Soil and Fertilizer Company

12.19 Agro Bio Chemicals

12.20 Agzon Agro



