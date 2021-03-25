SMI 11’099 0.3%  SPI 14’010 0.2%  Dow 32’619 0.6%  DAX 14’621 0.1%  Euro 1.1064 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.0%  Gold 1’728 -0.4%  Bitcoin 49’454 0.7%  Dollar 0.9397 0.4%  Öl 61.8 -3.7% 

$3.1 Billion Worldwide Digital Business Support Systems Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Business Support Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Business Support Systems estimated at US$ 3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$ 5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $846.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR

The Digital Business Support Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 846.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

  • Accenture
  • Amdocs
  • Bearingpoint
  • Capgemini
  • Cerillion
  • Comarch
  • CSG International
  • Ericsson
  • FTS
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • Mahindra Comviva
  • Matrixx Software
  • Mind Cti
  • Netcracker
  • Nokia
  • Openet
  • Optiva
  • Oracle
  • Qvantel
  • Sigma Systems
  • Sterlite Tech
  • TCS
  • ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Digital Business Support Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjjtkv

